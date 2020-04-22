Video
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:04 AM
Home Front Page

Govt agrees to export HCQ to Malaysia

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The government has relaxed its ban on export of hydroxychloroquine tablets used for coronavirus treatment.  
Talking to the Daily Observer, Drug Administration Department Inspector General Brigadier General Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the news on Tuesday.
On April 19, Malaysia
requested Bangladesh to lift the ban and export the drug to Malaysia.
Mahbubur said Malaysia had sought the drug from Bangladesh for the treatment of corona patients in their country.
"We will have no problem if we send drug to the country.  But we have to export only after our need is fulfilled.  Exports of the drugs may start soon."
Many companies, including Incepta, Square and Delta are producing the drug and they have been asked to produce more medicine.
However, the government has banned the export of the drugs.
He also said the national treatment guideline states that the drug can be used and is being used to treat those who are undergoing treatment for COVIS-19.
Earlier, Malaysia expressed its interest in importing hydroxychloroquine tablets from Bangladesh due to malaria outbreak.




As part of its regional cooperation, the country requested Bangladesh to lift its ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine tablets.  
In a recent letter to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hisamuddin Tun Hussein made the request.  
The Ministry of Commerce granted the clearance in response to the request.
In the letter, the Malaysian Foreign Minister said that hydroxychloroquine tablets are important for the treatment of corona patients in Malaysia.   He emphasized the need for Bangladesh and Malaysia to work together to address the current situation.



