Dhaka joins OIC EC's meet over Covid-19 today





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will participate in the meeting as

currently Bangladesh is one of the members of the OIC EC, a foreign ministry press release said.

The other member states -Turkey, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia, United Arab Emirates, and Niger, member of the executive committee, will also join the conference.

"The meeting is expected to review the effects of coronavirus pandemic on member states' public health, security and their financial stability," the release said.

The meeting comes as a part of a series of measures taken and campaign launched by the OIC since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Foreign Ministers of these six countries and OIC Secretary General, it added.





















