Over 100 cops test positive for Covid-19





positive.

The police members who have contracted the virus include 1 ADC, 3 SI, 1 sergeant, 5 ASI, 3 general employees, and the rest are constables. Most of the infected policemen are of the public order management department (POM). A total of 14 members of POM north zone have

tested positive and 6 of the POM east zone.

The next most infected are in the police welfare and force department, with 12 cases. There are 9 cases in the west traffic department.

Police officials said along with the 8 crime units of the metropolitan police, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 21 police departments including transport, protection, development, detective branch and the special action group.

At least 32 police personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Gazipur till Monday. Of the infected policemen, 25 are members of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Gachha Police Station and seven others are the members of Kaliganj Police Station of Gazipur District Police.

GMP Commissioner Md Anwar Hossain said, "On Monday 20 cops of Gachha Police Station tested positive for coronavirus. Few days ago, five members of the police station tested positive for the virus. Among the infected, there are assistant commissioner of Gacha zone, police inspector and female members. All of them were kept in isolation at the police station excluding three female police."

Two policemen of Sherpur were tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday, ten police personnel of the same station, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Gopalganj district.

The 10 policemen -- two assistant sub-inspectors and eight constables of Muksudpur Police Station -- tested positive for Covid-19 after they came in contact with a police constable who was earlier diagnosed with the virus, said Md Mahmudur Rahman, upazila health and family planning official in Muksudpur.

The infected policeman have been placed in isolation at Muksudpur Degree College, said Nabo Kumar, a sub-inspector of the station.

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and the Chattogram Metropolitan Police have two each, while Gazipur Metropolitan Police and the Telecom and Information Management unit of PHQ have one each.

Among other infected officers are a member of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, one from the River Police, one in Mymensingh, one in Narayanganj and one in Narsingdi.

Members of the police are on continuous patrol to ensure social distancing and monitor the lockdown situation in order to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.









They are also spraying the roads with antiseptic, helping the working class people, taking people to hospital and finding people who have run away from quarantine. They do not have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), making them vulnerable to the infection.





