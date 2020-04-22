General holiday likely to be extended till May 2





As a result, the government, semi government, private and autonomous offices and the readymade garment factories may reopen from May 3 this year, if the government doesn't extend it any further considering the overall situation, according to the Public Administration Ministry and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry sources.

According to the sources, the National Committee to Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak decided to recommend the government to extend general holidays till April 30 (Thursday) in a meeting held on Tuesday. May 1, the historic May Day, is a government holiday on the occasion of International Labour Day. May Day also falls on Friday and Saturday is a weekend holiday.

The committee, led by Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, has already forwarded a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for her approval. Once the Prime Minister approves the proposal, the holiday will be extended. The PA Ministry will issue a notification.

While talking to this correspondent, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman told that following the decision of the national committee, a proposal has already been forwarded to the Prime Minister for her nod. If she agrees, it would the extended.

Regarding the reasons of further extension, he said the national committee

opined that the Covid- 19 pandemic is now in its peak time. It's increasing day by day despite several steps taken by the government. In this situation, the committee opined that the holidays must be extended.

Everything will be dependent on the decision of the Prime Minister. She will take the decision considering the overall situation of the country on administrative and economic perspective.

Earlier on Sunday, Public Administration Ministry Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun told this correspondent that they are ready to implement the decision of the government. If the government wants, the holiday might be extended. But, the Prime Minister will take the decision.

Beginning from March 26 this year, all development and economic activities in the country remained suspended due to the government's announcement of general holidays to prevent the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which already claimed 110 lives and 3,400 more infected in the country.

In this situation, the government has only kept the offices, which are relevant with health services and relief activities, functional. The rests are closed.

Thousands of people have been facing untold suffering for food and other necessities after losing their sources of income and staying at home to contain the virus. However, government authorities, different social bodies and individuals have been giving relief support.

















