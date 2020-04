Bangladesh

* 434 more infected, total 3,382

* 9 more die, total 110

* Samples tested in 24 hours- 2,974

* Bogura district, Hossainpur Upazila of Kishoreganj locked down

* 89 more taken to isolation

* Ten including doctor, nurse infected in Habiganj

World

* Total active cases- 1,673,902

* Total deaths- 171,850 (till filling the information)