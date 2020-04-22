Nine more die of Covid-19, 434 test positive in 24 hours





Besides, 434 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 3,382.

Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure in a

daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.

"We've carried out tests on 2,974 samples collected from across the country and 434 more patients have been infected with coronavirus. The total number of infections has risen to 3,382. I say with great sorrow that we've lost nine more people to the virus," she said.

Dr Nasima mentioned that five of the deceased were male and four were female.

"If we look at the age distribution, three of the nine were aged above 60, three from 51 to 60, and three more from 41 to 50," she added.

So far, as many as 87 patients have recovered from the disease and 89 more taken to isolation, Dr Nasima said.

"Dhaka district still houses the highest number of Covid-19 patients," she added.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 170,435 on Tuesday morning.

So far, 2,481,253 cases have been confirmed around the world after the virus was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.



































