Govt loan package fails to save garment workers





Amid this crisis many garment factory owners are not even thinking twice before they lay off employees, much to the frustration of garments workers.

Earlier, the government announced a Tk5, 000 crore loan package for garment owners to ensure three-month salary of their workers.

But this package has done very little to rein in closure of factory after factory.

Talking to the Daily Observer leaders of garment factory workers said such trend will deprive garment workers of receiving governments support. They also noted that if the trend continued garment workers would face serious financial crisis and many of them also expressed their worries that they might receive half of their salaries.

Jafrul Hasan Sharif, Labour and human rights expert, on Tuesday said the government had declared general holidays following the constitution's section 152.

The garment owners must follow this order. They should not lay the garments workers off, he said.

Inspector General Shibnath Ray, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), said, "Every owner is supposed to inform us (EIFE) at least seven days before they lay off their workers."

But most of the factories are not following the rules, he said.

The government general holiday declaration started from March 26. After that at least 40 percent factories began to lay off their workers and the percentage is gradually increasing.

Talking to the Daily Observer, one garment worker who prefers anonymity said as per the rule, before he is laid off he will be given half his salary.

Amirul Haque Amin, President of National Garment Workers Federation, said owners of various factories are doing so under the excuse of labour law.

"They are doing only to pay half the salary to a garment worker," he said.

Kalpana Akhtar, President of Bangladesh Centre for Workers Solidarity (BCWS), said the government, owners and foreign buyers - all need to work together to ensure rejoining of every sacked garment worker.

However, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, from the very beginning said no factories could lay their workers off as per labour law until the coronavirus outbreak ended.

Bangladesh Centre for Workers Solidarity and other three organizations said at least 56 factories had fired about 12,500 garment workers across the country.

However, Garment Workers Trade Union Centre General Secretary Jolly Talukder said about 25,000 garment workers had been victims of retrenchment.





















