Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:03 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Paddy prices drop in harvesting season

Farmers of haor regions gripped by frustration

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Farmers of Baro Auliya Beel at Sultanpur of Brahmanbaria harvesting Boro paddy on Tuesday. Farmers have produced a bumper crop of the paddy this year. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Farmers of Baro Auliya Beel at Sultanpur of Brahmanbaria harvesting Boro paddy on Tuesday. Farmers have produced a bumper crop of the paddy this year. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Farmers of haor regions are passing a hard time as prices of paddy have dropped ahead of harvesting of Boro paddy.
Moreover, shortage of agro-workers is rubbing salt into their wounds as almost the entire country is under lockdown to curb spreading of Coronavirus.
However, the government is now allowing people from the northern part of the country to go to haor regions for Boro harvesting.
After getting administrative permission northern agro-workers are now going to the haor regions.
This season the farmers have to pay more to agro-workers if they cannot go to haor regions due to transportation crisis.  
As prices of paddy have dropped by Tk350 a maund frustration has gripped the farmers.
Most of the farmers of haor     region have to sell their paddy during the harvesting time to pay wages of agro-workers and to meet the other costs related to paddy growing.
Until and unless the government buys paddy directly from the farmers at a fair price they have no way out.
The government has recently claimed that it had given combined harvesters (automatic machine for paddy harvesting) to the haor regions.
But, the farmers said the number of combined harvesters is not adequate for them.
Many traders and middlemen through syndication cashing in on the Coronavirus situation are offering low price for paddy to farmers.
The farmers are being forced to sell their paddy at low price as they need money to harvest Boro paddy.
Sajjadur Rahman, a farmer of haor region, told the Daily Observer, "A few days ago the price was Tk850-930 per maund. But, now it is only Tk600-650 per maund which is not compatible to the growing cost."
Farmer Moniruzzaman said, "The cost of cultivating paddy is getting higher and higher day by day. We cannot draw profit of even a single penny by cultivating paddy. This is why every year vast areas of land remain uncultivable."
This correspondent tried to contact the Agriculture Minister and the Food Minister over phone to learn if the government would purchase paddy directly from the farmers but received no response.
The farmers also accused the Water Development Board of not establishing haor protection dam at the right time and at the right place.
Farmer Rezaul Kabir from Khaliajhuri Upazila said, "Water Development Board doesn't establish haor protecting dam at the right time. Their place selection for the dam is also wrong."
"Farmers should be brought under the government life insurance scheme," he added.
While talking to this correspondent some farmers also expressed their pain and sufferings caused by the shortage of agro-workers and combined harvesters.
Farmer Hamid Mia said, "Since agro-workers are not available this year due to the outbreak of Coronavirus the government should have made combined harvesters available."
However, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Netrakona, M Habibur Rahman, said, "This year we have got plenty of local agro-workers to harvest Boro paddy in the haor regions."
Besides, there are 42 automatic combined harvesters for the farmers to harvest crops in time in Netrakona district's haor areas, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt agrees to export HCQ to Malaysia
Coronavirus very likely of animal origin: WHO
Trump vows immigration ban as virus roils world economy
Dhaka joins OIC EC's meet over Covid-19 today
Govt rolls out Tk 1b in subsidy for farm machinery purchase
Global hunger could double due to Covid-19 blow: UN
Over 100 cops test positive for Covid-19
General holiday likely to be extended till May 2


Latest News
Dhaka jail's guard tests positive for coronavirus
WHO driver killed in Myanmar collecting coronavirus samples
Minor drowns in pond in Brahmanbaria
Beijing names islands in disputed S China Sea
Farmer killed as tree-trunk falls onto him in Thakurgaon
Mum sells hair to feed babies as husband turns jobless
'Food shortage likely if Boro paddy can't be harvested in time'
Krishak League opens hotline to assist farmers
Minor girl drowns in B’baria pond
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Avoiding catastrophe
Some export-oriented units could be reopened on condition: PM
Corona cases cross 3,000; death toll reaches to 110
Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes
wholistic approach& attitude for combating covid-19 in bd
KSA bans prayers at mosques in Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan
BB announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
Nat'l committee recommends holiday extension till May 1
Bridging history’s watershed moments!
RAB seize huge corona test kits in city; 3 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft