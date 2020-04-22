Paddy prices drop in harvesting season



Farmers of Baro Auliya Beel at Sultanpur of Brahmanbaria harvesting Boro paddy on Tuesday. Farmers have produced a bumper crop of the paddy this year. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Moreover, shortage of agro-workers is rubbing salt into their wounds as almost the entire country is under lockdown to curb spreading of Coronavirus.

However, the government is now allowing people from the northern part of the country to go to haor regions for Boro harvesting.

After getting administrative permission northern agro-workers are now going to the haor regions.

This season the farmers have to pay more to agro-workers if they cannot go to haor regions due to transportation crisis.

As prices of paddy have dropped by Tk350 a maund frustration has gripped the farmers.

Most of the farmers of haor region have to sell their paddy during the harvesting time to pay wages of agro-workers and to meet the other costs related to paddy growing.

Until and unless the government buys paddy directly from the farmers at a fair price they have no way out.

The government has recently claimed that it had given combined harvesters (automatic machine for paddy harvesting) to the haor regions.

But, the farmers said the number of combined harvesters is not adequate for them.

Many traders and middlemen through syndication cashing in on the Coronavirus situation are offering low price for paddy to farmers.

The farmers are being forced to sell their paddy at low price as they need money to harvest Boro paddy.

Sajjadur Rahman, a farmer of haor region, told the Daily Observer, "A few days ago the price was Tk850-930 per maund. But, now it is only Tk600-650 per maund which is not compatible to the growing cost."

Farmer Moniruzzaman said, "The cost of cultivating paddy is getting higher and higher day by day. We cannot draw profit of even a single penny by cultivating paddy. This is why every year vast areas of land remain uncultivable."

This correspondent tried to contact the Agriculture Minister and the Food Minister over phone to learn if the government would purchase paddy directly from the farmers but received no response.

The farmers also accused the Water Development Board of not establishing haor protection dam at the right time and at the right place.

Farmer Rezaul Kabir from Khaliajhuri Upazila said, "Water Development Board doesn't establish haor protecting dam at the right time. Their place selection for the dam is also wrong."

"Farmers should be brought under the government life insurance scheme," he added.

While talking to this correspondent some farmers also expressed their pain and sufferings caused by the shortage of agro-workers and combined harvesters.

Farmer Hamid Mia said, "Since agro-workers are not available this year due to the outbreak of Coronavirus the government should have made combined harvesters available."

However, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Netrakona, M Habibur Rahman, said, "This year we have got plenty of local agro-workers to harvest Boro paddy in the haor regions."

Besides, there are 42 automatic combined harvesters for the farmers to harvest crops in time in Netrakona district's haor areas, he said.



















Farmers of haor regions are passing a hard time as prices of paddy have dropped ahead of harvesting of Boro paddy.Moreover, shortage of agro-workers is rubbing salt into their wounds as almost the entire country is under lockdown to curb spreading of Coronavirus.However, the government is now allowing people from the northern part of the country to go to haor regions for Boro harvesting.After getting administrative permission northern agro-workers are now going to the haor regions.This season the farmers have to pay more to agro-workers if they cannot go to haor regions due to transportation crisis.As prices of paddy have dropped by Tk350 a maund frustration has gripped the farmers.Most of the farmers of haor region have to sell their paddy during the harvesting time to pay wages of agro-workers and to meet the other costs related to paddy growing.Until and unless the government buys paddy directly from the farmers at a fair price they have no way out.The government has recently claimed that it had given combined harvesters (automatic machine for paddy harvesting) to the haor regions.But, the farmers said the number of combined harvesters is not adequate for them.Many traders and middlemen through syndication cashing in on the Coronavirus situation are offering low price for paddy to farmers.The farmers are being forced to sell their paddy at low price as they need money to harvest Boro paddy.Sajjadur Rahman, a farmer of haor region, told the Daily Observer, "A few days ago the price was Tk850-930 per maund. But, now it is only Tk600-650 per maund which is not compatible to the growing cost."Farmer Moniruzzaman said, "The cost of cultivating paddy is getting higher and higher day by day. We cannot draw profit of even a single penny by cultivating paddy. This is why every year vast areas of land remain uncultivable."This correspondent tried to contact the Agriculture Minister and the Food Minister over phone to learn if the government would purchase paddy directly from the farmers but received no response.The farmers also accused the Water Development Board of not establishing haor protection dam at the right time and at the right place.Farmer Rezaul Kabir from Khaliajhuri Upazila said, "Water Development Board doesn't establish haor protecting dam at the right time. Their place selection for the dam is also wrong.""Farmers should be brought under the government life insurance scheme," he added.While talking to this correspondent some farmers also expressed their pain and sufferings caused by the shortage of agro-workers and combined harvesters.Farmer Hamid Mia said, "Since agro-workers are not available this year due to the outbreak of Coronavirus the government should have made combined harvesters available."However, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Netrakona, M Habibur Rahman, said, "This year we have got plenty of local agro-workers to harvest Boro paddy in the haor regions."Besides, there are 42 automatic combined harvesters for the farmers to harvest crops in time in Netrakona district's haor areas, he said.