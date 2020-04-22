Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:03 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Italy to start easing lockdown from May 4

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ROME, Apr 21: Italy will announce before the end of this week its plans for the gradual reopening from a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus emergency that will be applied starting from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.
The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and preventing people leaving their homes for all but essential needs, has been in place since March 9, putting a major strain on the euro zone's third largest economy.
"I wish I could say: let's reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning ... But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far," Conte wrote in a Facebook post.
"We must act on the basis of a national (reopening) plan, which however takes into account the territorial peculiarities."
After the government shuttered businesses not deemed essential to the supply chain on March 22, calls have recently been growing from industry lobbies to reopen some activities to prevent an economic catastrophe.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KSA suspends praying in two Holy Mosques for Ramadan
Italy to start easing lockdown from May 4
World Press Freedom Index: BD slips one place to 151st
Army personnel distributes relief materials
5 physicians of Suhrawardy hospital test COVID-19 positive
Quamrul distributed relief materials among 2,540 families of Keraniganj
Corona in Bangladesh
Alarms ring as Greenland ice loss causes 40% of 2019 sea level rise


Latest News
Dhaka jail's guard tests positive for coronavirus
WHO driver killed in Myanmar collecting coronavirus samples
Minor drowns in pond in Brahmanbaria
Beijing names islands in disputed S China Sea
Farmer killed as tree-trunk falls onto him in Thakurgaon
Mum sells hair to feed babies as husband turns jobless
'Food shortage likely if Boro paddy can't be harvested in time'
Krishak League opens hotline to assist farmers
Minor girl drowns in B’baria pond
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Avoiding catastrophe
Some export-oriented units could be reopened on condition: PM
Corona cases cross 3,000; death toll reaches to 110
Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes
wholistic approach& attitude for combating covid-19 in bd
KSA bans prayers at mosques in Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan
BB announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
Nat'l committee recommends holiday extension till May 1
Bridging history’s watershed moments!
RAB seize huge corona test kits in city; 3 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft