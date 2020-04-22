Video
World Press Freedom Index: BD slips one place to 151st

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Bangladesh has been ranked 151st out of 180 countries in this year's World Press Freedom Index (WPFI) by Reporters Without Borders.
In a general analysis of the situation of press freedom, it said the coming decade will be decisive for the future of journalism.
"The next ten years will be pivotal for press freedom because of converging crises affecting the future of journalism," it says.
WPFI is an evaluation of the situation for journalists each year in 180 countries and territories, RSF states in an article published on its website.
Norway topped the Index for the fourth year in a row in 2020, while Finland is again the runner-up. Denmark (up 2 at 3rd) is next as both Sweden (down 1 at 4th) and the Netherlands (down 1 at 5th) have fallen as a result of increases in cyber-harassment, says the report accompanying the index.     -UNB


