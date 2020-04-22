‘Bihari Camp’ inmates take to streets for food





Hundreds of people from the Murapara camp took position in front of Government Women's College in Pallabi on Tuesday. They said they will continue the demonstration until the government takes steps.

People of all ages from the camp said they were deprived of government aid. They were seen wearing masks to the protest site while some women veiled their faces. Children held up placards which read 'Help Murapara Camp residents'.

Selim, 11, from the camp, said: "I came here hoping that someone may give me food."

Farid, another camp resident, said: "Our Murapara camp is not getting food from anywhere, from anyone. They just note our NID numbers in a slip, but food never comes. Our children are starving."

-bdnews24.com































