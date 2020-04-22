Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:02 AM
latest
Home Back Page

‘Bihari Camp’ inmates take to streets for food

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Residents of a camp for stranded Pakistanis, also known as Biharis, have staged a demonstration demanding relief after the government-enforced shutdown over the coronavirus left them jobless.
Hundreds of people from the Murapara camp took position in front of Government Women's College in Pallabi on Tuesday. They said they will continue the demonstration until the government takes steps.
People of all ages from the camp said they were deprived of government aid. They were seen wearing masks to the protest site while some women veiled their faces. Children held up placards which read 'Help Murapara Camp residents'.
Selim, 11, from the camp, said: "I came here hoping that someone may give me food."
Farid, another camp resident, said: "Our Murapara camp is not getting food from anywhere, from anyone. They just note our NID numbers in a slip, but food never comes. Our children are starving."
     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSC results two weeks after office reopening
Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says US has ‘plenty’
‘Bihari Camp’ inmates take to streets for food
BD using Zoom risking data breaching
Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors
Bogura under lockdown
People play cat and mouse with cops on city streets
UNHCR warns of severe consequences of annual monsoon in Bangladesh


Latest News
Dhaka jail's guard tests positive for coronavirus
WHO driver killed in Myanmar collecting coronavirus samples
Minor drowns in pond in Brahmanbaria
Beijing names islands in disputed S China Sea
Farmer killed as tree-trunk falls onto him in Thakurgaon
Mum sells hair to feed babies as husband turns jobless
'Food shortage likely if Boro paddy can't be harvested in time'
Krishak League opens hotline to assist farmers
Minor girl drowns in B’baria pond
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Avoiding catastrophe
Some export-oriented units could be reopened on condition: PM
Corona cases cross 3,000; death toll reaches to 110
Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes
wholistic approach& attitude for combating covid-19 in bd
KSA bans prayers at mosques in Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan
BB announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
Nat'l committee recommends holiday extension till May 1
Bridging history’s watershed moments!
RAB seize huge corona test kits in city; 3 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft