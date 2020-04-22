BD using Zoom risking data breaching





From ministries to organizational meetings, the authorities are using the software which is allegedly used to sell personal data to social networking sites and other agencies. Security experts and software professionals termed the open source software as 'major risk' for national security in the situation when the authorities manage policy though data analysis. Besides, it also hampers privacy of mass internet users, they said.

Zoom has become a popular video conferencing platform during the shutdown but it has come under scrutiny due to safety and privacy concerns over the app.

Talking to Daily Observer, software security expert Arif Mainuddin said the main problem of the software is anonymous entry in the meeting. In fact at that time most of problems happen, but here in Bangladesh, the government is capable of building this kind of App but why it uses 'Zoom', I don't know. Especially in the time of this kind of pandemic we should be careful of our national security.

Indian government warned employees not to use the chat app, Zoom, warning that it was an insecure platform.

Many countries and companies have expressed concern about the security of the app, which has surged in popularity as people under lockdown work and study from home. With the new popularity has come an increased focus on its privacy and security failings. Issues have included 'Zoombombing', where strangers will drop into video and often show offensive messages. The company has apologised for the privacy flaws, and committed to fix them.

It has promised not to launch new features in the coming months and instead direct its resources to fixing any security issues. Countries including Taiwan and Germany have already discouraged the use of the app.

























Bangladesh government is still using Zoom, a controversial software for remote crowd, which has been banned by authorities in different countries for data breaching.From ministries to organizational meetings, the authorities are using the software which is allegedly used to sell personal data to social networking sites and other agencies. Security experts and software professionals termed the open source software as 'major risk' for national security in the situation when the authorities manage policy though data analysis. Besides, it also hampers privacy of mass internet users, they said.Zoom has become a popular video conferencing platform during the shutdown but it has come under scrutiny due to safety and privacy concerns over the app.Talking to Daily Observer, software security expert Arif Mainuddin said the main problem of the software is anonymous entry in the meeting. In fact at that time most of problems happen, but here in Bangladesh, the government is capable of building this kind of App but why it uses 'Zoom', I don't know. Especially in the time of this kind of pandemic we should be careful of our national security.Indian government warned employees not to use the chat app, Zoom, warning that it was an insecure platform.Many countries and companies have expressed concern about the security of the app, which has surged in popularity as people under lockdown work and study from home. With the new popularity has come an increased focus on its privacy and security failings. Issues have included 'Zoombombing', where strangers will drop into video and often show offensive messages. The company has apologised for the privacy flaws, and committed to fix them.It has promised not to launch new features in the coming months and instead direct its resources to fixing any security issues. Countries including Taiwan and Germany have already discouraged the use of the app.