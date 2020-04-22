Video
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:02 AM
Home Back Page

Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

The Sampadak Parishad (Editors' Council) has expressed deep and serious concern over the cases started against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and Jago News acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker for reporting on the misappropriation of OMS rice in Thakurgaon.
In a statement issued by its President Mahfuz Anam and Secretary General Naem Nizam on Tuesday, Parishad demanded the immediate withdrawal of the cases filed under the 'draconian' Digital Security Act (DSA) against the two editors.
"We are further concerned by the fact that cases have been filed under the draconian DSA without issuing any rejoinder or lodging any compliant with the Press Council whose job it is to deliberate on such matters," Anam and Nizam urged all concerned to desist from such practice of attempting to stifle the media during the country's fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
"At a time when the media along with the government are working round the clock against severe odds to fight the coronavirus pandemic such efforts to harass and intimidate the media are highly regrettable."
Bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government's Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi.
A local leader of the ruling Awami League's affiliate Swechchhasebak League later started the case against Khalidi, Mohiuddin and two others.     -bdnews24.com


