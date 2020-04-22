Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:02 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Bogura under lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

BOGURA, Apr 21: Local administration put the district under lockdown in an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus as three people, including a policeman, found infected with the virus.
Deputy Commissioner Foyez Ahmed said the lockdown was enforced from around 4:00 pm and will remain in force until further notice.
In a press release issued by the local administration, it said during the lockdown no one will be allowed to enter or leave the district through regional, national roads, highways and railways.
All kinds of public gatherings and plying off vehicles will remain suspended during this period.
However, emergency services including medical, and carrying of agricultural products will remain out of the purview of the restriction.
According to the Civil Surgeon office source, some 2651 people were kept in home quarantine and of them 1163 got released till Tuesday.
Resident Medical Officer of Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital said five people are taking treatment at the isolation unit of the         hospital.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SSC results two weeks after office reopening
Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says US has ‘plenty’
‘Bihari Camp’ inmates take to streets for food
BD using Zoom risking data breaching
Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors
Bogura under lockdown
People play cat and mouse with cops on city streets
UNHCR warns of severe consequences of annual monsoon in Bangladesh


Latest News
Dhaka jail's guard tests positive for coronavirus
WHO driver killed in Myanmar collecting coronavirus samples
Minor drowns in pond in Brahmanbaria
Beijing names islands in disputed S China Sea
Farmer killed as tree-trunk falls onto him in Thakurgaon
Mum sells hair to feed babies as husband turns jobless
'Food shortage likely if Boro paddy can't be harvested in time'
Krishak League opens hotline to assist farmers
Minor girl drowns in B’baria pond
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Avoiding catastrophe
Some export-oriented units could be reopened on condition: PM
Corona cases cross 3,000; death toll reaches to 110
Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes
wholistic approach& attitude for combating covid-19 in bd
KSA bans prayers at mosques in Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan
BB announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
Nat'l committee recommends holiday extension till May 1
Bridging history’s watershed moments!
RAB seize huge corona test kits in city; 3 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft