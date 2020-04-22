People play cat and mouse with cops on city streets





However, people are freely roaming around ignoring the government instruction without any emergency need.

Coming out of houses without any emergency need is punishable under a recent law enacted by the country's parliament.

Presence of people on the main roads of the capital is thin but in alleys of different localities people are wandering about and chatting at their will.

Law enforcement personnel are routinely patrolling the city roads but as soon as they leave people are found to return to streets.

Four days ago, on April 16 Directorate General of the Health Services made a circular public under section 11(1) of the Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control, and Elimination) Act, 2018.

Many districts have imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. During the lockdown, all types of mass gatherings are banned and no one can come out of their residences unless in the case of an emergency.

Under this law, those who do not obey the lockdown can be jailed. Such acts are punishable offense as per section 24(2) of the Communicable Diseases Act, 2018. A person can be jailed for six months and fined up to Tk1 lakh.

Many infected people are hiding the disease from doctors. It is also punishable offence if someone hides it under the Section 24(2) of the Act.

Those who do not obey the lockdown can also be punished in accordance with the articles 269 and 270 of the Penal Code.

The section 269 of the Penal Code states that a person shall be imprisoned for a term up to six months or be liable to fine or both.

On November 14 in 2018, the government issued a gazette as a law of the Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control, and Elimination) Act, 2018.

The statute defined 23 types of communicable diseases. At that time coronavirus did not exist.

Following a High Court order on March 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Planning issued a gazette with retrospective effect from March 8 incorporating the deadly coronavirus as another type of communicable disease in the law to take legal action to check the disease.

The government has now the legal authority to take action against the people who are not following the government instruction.

The Health Minister Zahid Malik on Sunday said the lockdown was announced to prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus.

But the lockdown didn't work that way. We still see people moving around without any need increasing community transmission.



























