Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:02 AM
264 UK, 154 Turkish citizens leave Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

A total of 154 Turkish citizens who were stranded here due to COVID-19 pandemic left on Tuesday by a chartered aircraft of Turkish Airlines.
Meanwhile, a special chartered flight of the British Airways carrying the 264 UK citizens left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 3:49pm on the day.
"I am very conscious that the process for arranging these special flights has been less smooth than we might have wished," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a video message on Tuesday.
Mentioning that there are three more flights to London later this week he said "…it is very important that we have a sense of the overall demand in Bangladesh for British visitors to return home."  However, the British High Commission will arrange three more flights for their citizens on April 22, 24 and 26.  
However, the Turkish Airlines flight also brought back 20 Bangladeshi nationals, who were stranded in Turkey due to outbreak of coronavirus in its voyage from Ankara to Dhaka, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) official sources said.
Besides, the 4th chartered flight for US citizens arranged by the US Department of State and US Embassy in Dhaka also leave Dhaka for Washington, D.C with stopovers at Kadena Air Base, Japan and Anchorage, Alaska.
Earlier, citizens of the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Bhutan and different European countries also left here by their personal choice through chartered flights amid outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.


