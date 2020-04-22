Biman to bring back 162 BD nationals from India on Friday





Bangladeshi Nationals have been asked to purchase tickets for the flight from Biman's mobile app or website from Tuesday until 2:00 pm on April 23, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, US-Bangla Airlines is continuing such flights from Chennai for the same purpose since Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said more similar special flights will be operated from Chennai in the next few days to bring back Bangladesh nationals who got stuck in India due to flight suspension.

The high commission is working relentlessly to bring back all the stranded Bangladeshis from all states of India, said the statement.

A good number of Bangladesh nationals have already returned home from Kolkata, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and other border areas with the support of Bangladesh missions there, it said.

On April 3, the foreign ministry issued a statement, saying that nearly 2,500 Bangladeshi citizens, including 1,000 students, were stranded in India due to COVID-19 outbreak.





















Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a special flight from New Delhi on Friday to bring back 162 stranded Bangladeshi citizens from India.Bangladeshi Nationals have been asked to purchase tickets for the flight from Biman's mobile app or website from Tuesday until 2:00 pm on April 23, according to a press release.Meanwhile, US-Bangla Airlines is continuing such flights from Chennai for the same purpose since Monday.In a statement on Monday, Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said more similar special flights will be operated from Chennai in the next few days to bring back Bangladesh nationals who got stuck in India due to flight suspension.The high commission is working relentlessly to bring back all the stranded Bangladeshis from all states of India, said the statement.A good number of Bangladesh nationals have already returned home from Kolkata, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and other border areas with the support of Bangladesh missions there, it said.On April 3, the foreign ministry issued a statement, saying that nearly 2,500 Bangladeshi citizens, including 1,000 students, were stranded in India due to COVID-19 outbreak.