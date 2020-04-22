

FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan puts SAFF-final jersey on auction

Star cricketer of Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim has already placed his maiden double-century bat on auction to raise fund to aid the people. Now, country's famed FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan Shamsuzzaman who as the first referee from South Asia conducted the final match of SAFF football event in 2013 also decides to put his jerseys of the SAFF-final on auction for the same cause.









While talking to the Daily Observer on Tuesday, Mr Tayeb Hasan says, "People are suffering due to the virus outbreak and the situation. The poor are the main sufferer of this condition and I just can't shake the picture of their suffering from my head. So, this noon, I just thought that a fund can be raised by putting my jerseys of the SAFF-final 2013 on auction."

Recalling the match where the Afghans clinch the title beating India boys by 2-0, he says that the fund raised from the auction will be utilised to help the people.

"� I may not be an athlete or a big star, but I believe there is at least something I can do and be a little support to the people. I know that I need to do something now. If I can be in assist of a single person in the condition, it may bring some peace into my mind. Besides, this effort taken by me may as well inspire some others to stand besides the people in this condition," says the Satkhira resident.

