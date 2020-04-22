Video
FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan puts SAFF-final jersey on auction

Wants to raise fund to aid people in COVID-19 situation

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mahtab Uddin

When the world is getting more and more upset over the massive outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and life of the masses, especially the poor one, is getting harder day by day, many of the people of sporting arena are coming ahead to say that they are going to stand besides the people.
Star cricketer of Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim has already placed his maiden double-century bat on auction to raise fund to aid the people. Now, country's famed FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan Shamsuzzaman who as the first referee from South Asia conducted the final match of SAFF football event in 2013 also decides to put his jerseys of the SAFF-final on auction for the same cause.




While talking to the Daily Observer on Tuesday, Mr Tayeb Hasan says, "People are suffering due to the virus outbreak and the situation. The poor are the main sufferer of this condition and I just can't shake the picture of their suffering from my head. So, this noon, I just thought that a fund can be raised by putting my jerseys of the SAFF-final 2013 on auction."
Recalling the match where the Afghans clinch the title beating India boys by 2-0, he says that the fund raised from the auction will be utilised to help the people.
"� I may not be an athlete or a big star, but I believe there is at least something I can do and be a little support to the people. I know that I need to do something now. If I can be in assist of a single person in the condition, it may bring some peace into my mind. Besides, this effort taken by me may as well inspire some others to stand besides the people in this condition," says the Satkhira resident.
Mr Tayeb Hasan has the record of conducting the highest number international matches for a Bangladeshi referee. He got enlisted as a referee by Bangladesh FF in 1989. During his 18-year career, he conducted around 100 international matches. From 1999 until his retirement in 2016, he served as FIFA referee for about 17 years and was once among the top 25 Asian referees as well. He was a FIFA elite referee for ten consecutive years before retiring in 2016. 



