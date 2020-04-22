Nature is healing during lockdown







When the whole world is struggling due to Covid-19 but nature is deeply healing. Our planet was distorted gradually through our foolish behaviour. That's why nature, the source of vitality and the has pulled the reins in on the misguided actions of human beings. As everyone remains confined within their homes, nature continues to heal itself while promoting tranquility. Now the sky is more blue and the trees are greener. It seems that everything has reviving. We are breathing more fresh air.









As a result, global warming is slowing down, the ozone layer is reconstructing itself and the earth is getting greener. On the other hand, as people are spending quality time with family members, road accidents have reduced drastically. Crimes like robbery, drug abuse, smuggling, trafficking and rape have reduced significantly too. Nature never seems to lose its glory. Our actions are what cause the sufferings. I hope this lockdown serves as a lesson for the people and may all the cities across the globe revive their enthusiasm.



Saima Akhter

