

Coronavirus in Bangladesh: lives versus livelihood



The pandemic Novel Coronavirus has already been spread to more than 200 countries and regions. However, it was firstly found at Wuhan in China on December, last year. Since then, the situation is gradually worsening day by day across the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO),165,000 people have been died of the pandemic (till 20 April,2020). Although China's situation is under control at present but developed countries like United States of America, Britain, Italy, Spain and Germany have been going through beggar description, even though these countries are considered with developed medical facilities for their citizens.



Developed countries with highly economic capacity along with less poverty rate will enjoy some space to combat against Coronavirus than the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Developing countries of Asia and Africa in terms of reducing mortality rate caused by Coronavirus and providing food supply to mass people who live under poverty line and dependent on daily based income source. Thus, it has turned into a dilemma for a country like Bangladesh as everyone needs to stay at home to save life and at the same time to ensure food supply for all.



For the first time, The Novel Coronavirus was identified on 8 March, 2020 in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, public and private sector are going through public holiday effective from 26 March, 2020 to ensure social distance. However, to save life of people, there is no alternative to test, test and test of COVID-19. For this reason, the government has set up nineteen RT-PCR labs in various hospitals and institutions across the country. Amid this situation, the number of affected people was 2948 and the number of death was 101 registered by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) till 20 April, 2020.



The ongoing public holiday and social distancing measures have created a multi-dimensional challenge for the country. The Ready-made Garments Industry (RMG), workplace of more than 40 lacks workers, have already faced cancellation of order more than $90 million up to March, 2020.



Agriculture sector, one of the major contributors to the GDP of Bangladesh, is very important for food security in Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh is expected to produce bumper production of BORO rice this season but lockdown has become an obstacle in this realm. Labours related to informal sector and workers based on daily activities are the worst sufferers of ongoing deadlock due to Coronavirus.



Moreover, Lockdown situation has put a new dimension of challenge in terms of mental health which is a part and parcel of healthy living condition. It can increase psychological pressure especially to children and senior citizens. Besides, it can increase violence over women and children.



Targeting next three years, the government of Bangladesh has started to take interim, mid-term and long-term steps not only to save lives of people but also to save economy from the aftermath of this global pandemic. However, the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the head of the government, declared stimulus packages of Tk. 72,750 crore, which is 2.52 percent of GDP, following the crisis derived from COVID-19.



According to World food program, More than 3 crore people can lost their lives due to famine in the future. So it is challenging to provide food supply for the people live under and just above the poverty line. It can be noted that, as an interim steps, the government of Bangladesh has affiliated steps like free food supply, selling of rice at Tk. 10 per kg, for the sake of poor people.



Over the last twelve years, the government of Bangladesh has been successful in terms of reducing poverty rate maintaining various programmes like Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) Program, Initiatives Open Market Sale (OMS) Gratuitous Relief (GR) Program, Employment Program for Ultra-Poor, Work for Money Programs, Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) Program, Ashrayan-2 (Poverty Alleviation and Rehabilitation) Project, GrihayanTahabil, Ektee Bari Ektee Khamar, Orphan Rationing Allowance, Old Age Allowance Program, Maternity Allowance for Poor Mother, Allowance Program for Widow, Deserted and Destitute Women.

Meanwhile, the government has set a target to curb the rate of poverty to 18.6 percent by 2020 according to seventh Five Year Plan. Besides, these regular projects, the government, led by unique leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is going to provide 50 lacks more ration card for the vulnerable people so that livelihood condition for poor people can be improved.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), the ongoing pandemic Novel Coronavirus is the greatest challenge after the Second World War. Moreover, the world is yet to get any vaccine. Keeping this information in mind, people from all class need to cope at with the situation and show more patience for better future of the mankind as we believe 'If winter comes can spring be far behind?'



The writer is assistant teacher, Sreebardi M N B P Govt. Girl's High School, Sherpur



















Novel Coronavirus Outbreak, the burning issue across the world, has made the underprivileged people of Bangladesh fearful not only for saving their lives but also for mitigating their hunger situation especially at a time when the country is going through a deadlock position following government steps to save lives of people. At the same time, lockdown, the only effective situation identified so far around the world to prevent coronavirus, has also made a great challenge for us since 20 percent people of the country are under poverty line and10 percent are under extreme poverty. However, it can be noted that, most of the people of our labourforce of the country are related to informal sector.The pandemic Novel Coronavirus has already been spread to more than 200 countries and regions. However, it was firstly found at Wuhan in China on December, last year. Since then, the situation is gradually worsening day by day across the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO),165,000 people have been died of the pandemic (till 20 April,2020). Although China's situation is under control at present but developed countries like United States of America, Britain, Italy, Spain and Germany have been going through beggar description, even though these countries are considered with developed medical facilities for their citizens.Developed countries with highly economic capacity along with less poverty rate will enjoy some space to combat against Coronavirus than the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Developing countries of Asia and Africa in terms of reducing mortality rate caused by Coronavirus and providing food supply to mass people who live under poverty line and dependent on daily based income source. Thus, it has turned into a dilemma for a country like Bangladesh as everyone needs to stay at home to save life and at the same time to ensure food supply for all.For the first time, The Novel Coronavirus was identified on 8 March, 2020 in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, public and private sector are going through public holiday effective from 26 March, 2020 to ensure social distance. However, to save life of people, there is no alternative to test, test and test of COVID-19. For this reason, the government has set up nineteen RT-PCR labs in various hospitals and institutions across the country. Amid this situation, the number of affected people was 2948 and the number of death was 101 registered by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) till 20 April, 2020.The ongoing public holiday and social distancing measures have created a multi-dimensional challenge for the country. The Ready-made Garments Industry (RMG), workplace of more than 40 lacks workers, have already faced cancellation of order more than $90 million up to March, 2020.Agriculture sector, one of the major contributors to the GDP of Bangladesh, is very important for food security in Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh is expected to produce bumper production of BORO rice this season but lockdown has become an obstacle in this realm. Labours related to informal sector and workers based on daily activities are the worst sufferers of ongoing deadlock due to Coronavirus.Moreover, Lockdown situation has put a new dimension of challenge in terms of mental health which is a part and parcel of healthy living condition. It can increase psychological pressure especially to children and senior citizens. Besides, it can increase violence over women and children.Targeting next three years, the government of Bangladesh has started to take interim, mid-term and long-term steps not only to save lives of people but also to save economy from the aftermath of this global pandemic. However, the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the head of the government, declared stimulus packages of Tk. 72,750 crore, which is 2.52 percent of GDP, following the crisis derived from COVID-19.According to World food program, More than 3 crore people can lost their lives due to famine in the future. So it is challenging to provide food supply for the people live under and just above the poverty line. It can be noted that, as an interim steps, the government of Bangladesh has affiliated steps like free food supply, selling of rice at Tk. 10 per kg, for the sake of poor people.Over the last twelve years, the government of Bangladesh has been successful in terms of reducing poverty rate maintaining various programmes like Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) Program, Initiatives Open Market Sale (OMS) Gratuitous Relief (GR) Program, Employment Program for Ultra-Poor, Work for Money Programs, Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) Program, Ashrayan-2 (Poverty Alleviation and Rehabilitation) Project, GrihayanTahabil, Ektee Bari Ektee Khamar, Orphan Rationing Allowance, Old Age Allowance Program, Maternity Allowance for Poor Mother, Allowance Program for Widow, Deserted and Destitute Women.Meanwhile, the government has set a target to curb the rate of poverty to 18.6 percent by 2020 according to seventh Five Year Plan. Besides, these regular projects, the government, led by unique leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is going to provide 50 lacks more ration card for the vulnerable people so that livelihood condition for poor people can be improved.According to World Health Organization (WHO), the ongoing pandemic Novel Coronavirus is the greatest challenge after the Second World War. Moreover, the world is yet to get any vaccine. Keeping this information in mind, people from all class need to cope at with the situation and show more patience for better future of the mankind as we believe 'If winter comes can spring be far behind?'The writer is assistant teacher, Sreebardi M N B P Govt. Girl's High School, Sherpur