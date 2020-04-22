Jacinda Ardern : Tale of a humanitarian leader







In this apocalypse, the deadly corona virus snatched the sleep of many leaders of the world. But many of them have successfully tackled it as well. Jacinda Ardern is one of the names. There is no need to divulge the statesman's rare quality and acquaintance. Just at the age of 39, Jacinda has taken many amazing steps for New Zealanders wellbeing that are applauded by world inhabitants.



Thinking of the wellbeing of New Zealanders, she will not take 20 % of her salary in six months to show solidarity with financially affected new Zealanders in corona pandemic. This decision has been taken by Ardern in a conference at Wellington on April 15.

According to the report of New Zealand's popular daily, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals, all Government ministers and public sector chief executives of her country will take a 20 per cent pay cut.



"This is where we can take action which is why we have," she uttered fearlessly.

Ardern hit out at reports of landlords increasing rents during the lockdown, saying it was "utterly unfathomable". And added, "Be a good citizen, just be a good human being," she said.



As per her 20 % salary cut, Ardern has an annual salary of $471,049 New Zealand dollars ($281,047), according to New Zealand's Remuneration Authority which decides pay for the country's key office holders. So this would equate to a pay cut of $47,105 New Zealand dollars.



Ardern's dynamic leadership makes the new Zealanders stay in the safe haven of mother--as a tigress guards her kids in wild jungle from wild animals. Indeed, the New Zealanders are enough fortunate to get a leader like Ardern.



Covid-19 in New Zealand

The first case of the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in New Zealand was reported on 28 February 2020. Till on Sunday night 1,440 New Zealanders have been infected, 12 died and 974 recovered.



Under Ardern's dynamic leadership and timely step the small country of nearly 48, 00,000 people was able to quickly control the virus and appears to have a real chance of wiping it out entirely.



New Zealand introduced its highest, level 4 lockdown measures in March, under which offices, schools and all non-essential services like bars, restaurants, cafes and playgrounds were shut down. The number of deaths in New Zealand is only 12, at the same time in America number of infected persons is 7, 64,303 739502 and deaths is 40,565. It also reflects the quality of treatment from the medical practitioners and health workers.



Remembering the Christchurch Massacre

On March 15, 2019 a fanatic and white supremacist armed with semi-automatic weapons stormed through two serene mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers, killing 51 Muslim devotees and wounding dozens more.



After the carnage the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern showed highest sympathy to the victims' family wearing Muslim religious dress, Hijab (head scarf) hugged the Muslim women (victim's relatives) at Christchurch mosque premises.



On March 22, Jacinda heralded world people by quoting Prophet Muhammad (SM), she said, 'All faiths love, feeling and compassion are bonded in a body with an organ. When a part of the body gets wounded, the entire body can feel the pain." Before meeting at Hagley Park in Christchurch, two minutes solemn silence was observed in memory of Christchurch victims under her instruction. Nearly ten thousand New Zealanders were present during the national mourning event, in which many of the non-Muslim women wore hijabs (head scarf) in honour of Muslim women.



The great humanitarian Jacinda Ardern is with the Muslims, while many Muslim countries, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and many African Muslims are compelled to flee their respective countries seeking safety, security and a better life in Europe - Jacinda considered the helpless refugees as her own people - branding the victims as New Zealanders.



Tackling coronavirus in BD

Like New Zealand policy, on April 5 our Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina has announced a stimulus package of Tk 72,750 crore to overcome the possible economic impact on the country due to the outbreak of this pandemic. Thanks to PM for her timely action.



Like our revolutionary leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in this corona era we can say, 'This time the struggle is for combating against corona pandemic. This time the struggle is for corona-free Bangladesh while turning every house to turn into a corona free fortresses.



My late mother Noor Jahan Begum was also a compassionate human being just like Jacinda Ardern. Ardern's approach has been praised as swift and transparent, much like her handling of the Christchurch massacre in March 2019. And now she succeeded in corona fight, it has once again propelled her to global prominence. But how exactly has she thrived when so many world leaders have faltered?



The writer is with the Daily Observer



















