An update on COVID-19

But despite rising of casualties and infection, a section of people in different areas in Bangladesh including the capital Dhaka remain callous and indifferent to the fervent call for maintaining social distancing.



Activists and supporters of a radical Islamic party have astonished the world by congregating in thousands at the funeral of their leader in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria last Saturday defying administrative order not to hold a mass funeral session in the wake of increasing infection in the country. Thousands of people donning Islamic garb and shouting Allahu Akbar marched to the spot from different direction to attend the funeral prayer of Maulana Zubayer Ahmad Ansari, the Deputy Chief of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish.



Such an irresponsible act committed by the mullahs when the entire district was under lockdown since April 11 after a person died of coronavirus and seven others were found infected, sparked a public outcry. The gathering was so big that police did not dare to implementing the rule for the social distancing. However, departmental action has been taken against some police officials for failing to perform responsibly.



The virus is poised to infect more people ferociously in the coming months. If the people fail to restrict its spread, the virus is likely to push the world in the verge of virtual destruction. In Bangladesh as of on Monday last 101 people died and 2,948 others infected with the virus.



Coronavirus or the COVID-19 that has turned into a ruthless pandemic within days of its outbreak seemingly targeted the so-called super powers as it has already taken bigger tolls in the United Kingdom (16,509), the United States (41,229), France (19,718), Russia (405) and China (4,632) as compiled on Monday. However, death toll in Russia was not so big like its other peers.



No pandemic ever took such a massive toll in such a short period. It is feared that number of dead and infected people would be enormous in next few months as scientists are still struggling to evolve a vaccine against the virus. The US, Italy (with 23,660 dead), Spain (20,852), France and the UK are the first five countries having more numbers of death in terms of official figures. The unofficial or unaccounted figured could be much higher.

Nuclear powered India, Pakistan, with 559 and 176 death respectively have also been thrashed heavily by the virus when other nuclear powered states of Israel (173) and North Korea (236) with smaller casualties are in bogged down position along with rest of the countries of the world as the virus are raging unabated.



Canada also posted 1,618 deaths, Australia 71 and the New Zealand flagged nominal 12 deaths. In the Gulf region and the Middle East so far Iran faced the biggest toll of 5,209 followed by Turkey with 2,017 deaths. Rest of the 185 infected countries, out of the world's 209 independent countries and territories had so far suffered single to the three digit deaths. But it is feared that the casualties will rise dramatically.



World economic giants in terms of nominal GDP (gross domestic product) -- the U.S., China, Japan, Germany and India have been shattered economically while other countries have dipped in economic uncertainties as the means of production, transportation, exports, imports, tourism etc have been put under lockdown as measures of protection against the torment from the invisible coronavirus.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest outlook, said the world economy is expected to contract by 3% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic causes nations around the world to close down, compared with a contraction of 0.1% in 2009, the worst year of the previous recession. This year's decline amounts to about $2.7 trillion of global losses for the roughly $90 trillion global economy.



"It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago," said IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath. "The great lockdown, as one might call it, is projected to shrink global growth dramatically," she added.



The Great Depression started in the US after a major fall in stock prices that began around September 4, 1929, and became worldwide news with the stock market crash of October 29, 1929, (known as Black Tuesday). Between 1929 and 1932, worldwide GDP fell by an estimated 15%.



Some economies started to recover by the mid-1930s. But in many countries, the negative effects of the Great Depression lasted until the beginning of World War II (1939), when the Indian Sub Continent was under British colonial rule.



Unlike in the recent recession, which began in 2007 in the US but was at its worst point in 2009 in most countries, nearly no country will be able to escape the economic fallout this year. Even in the depths of the prior recession, about 40% of countries continued to post per capita growth. In 2020, less than 10% of them will see growth continue, the IMF said.



The IMF recently projected Bangladesh growth at 2 percent for the virus-hit ongoing financial year (FY) 2019-20 against 8+ percent in the last FY. However, it said the economy is expected to bounce back at 9.5 per cent in FY 2020-21.



Despite heavy casualties the people and the governments across the world are still fighting the killer coronavirus. But if the battle is prolonged until the expected development of the cherished vaccine in the late next year, it is feared that the economic developments achieved so far would not sustain and the mankind will roll back to poverty and backwardness of the last century.



As the virus with deadly sting killed thousands in the US, the country's administration apparently lost its temper, enticing President Donald Trump to show his wrath on the World Health Organizations (WHO). Accordingly Trump on April 14 last, suspended funding to WHO, alleging bias towards China, which allegedly hidden the outbreak of the pandemic.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regretted the Trump decision to order a halt in funding. The U.S. is the top contributor to the WHO, which is leading the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic. Subsequently WHO Executive Director Dr. Mike Ryan said: "In the first weeks of January, the WHO was very, very clear. We alerted the world on January the 5th. Systems around the world, including the US, began to activate their incident management systems on January the 6th."



Amid criticism for failing to take adequate measures to spread of the virus in the US, Trump warned on Saturday that China could face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic.



"It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "And now the whole world is suffering because of it." The Trump administration has said it doesn't rule out that the novel coronavirus was spread -- accidentally -- from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian -- who previously alleged that the US military may have brought the virus into China -- has rejected US media reports on the subject and said there is "no scientific basis."



Trump also cast doubt on official Chinese figures showing the country has suffered just 0.33 deaths per 100,000 people. The US, according to a chart displayed at the briefing, has had 11.24 deaths per 100,000 people while France has had 27.92 and Spain 42.81.

As the coronavirus continued to rage taking more tolls on the US and the Europe, the world is expected to see more hysteria among the leaders of powerful countries in terms of military and economic power.



The author is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer



















