Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:00 AM
latest
Home Business

Meghna Bank gets new Managing Director

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Sohail R K Hussain has been appointed new Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Ltd. He served City Bank as Managing Director and CEO from November 2013 to January 2019.  He also served Eastern Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Grindlays Bank and ANZ  Grindlays Bank.
Hussain also served as Vice Chairman of Association of Bankers, besides a member on board of directors of City Bank Capital Resources Ltd City Brokerage Ltd, VIPBS and IIDFC.
He beholds a career of 30 years experience and expertise in corporate banking, SME and Green banking, Retail and infrastructure financing. He is treated as a pioneer in digitalization, redefining, strategies, merger and acquisition, advisory and structured finance transactions. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meghna Bank gets new Managing Director
Japan trade surplus dives 99pc in March as corona hits exports
Prime Bank holds 25th anniversary   
HSBC supports local community in fight against coronavirus
69 Chattogram factories to apply for layoff
ADB President, BD Finance Minister discuss COVID-19 response
Robi, a2i launch youth platform to fight COVID-19
Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim


Latest News
Dhaka jail's guard tests positive for coronavirus
WHO driver killed in Myanmar collecting coronavirus samples
Minor drowns in pond in Brahmanbaria
Beijing names islands in disputed S China Sea
Farmer killed as tree-trunk falls onto him in Thakurgaon
Mum sells hair to feed babies as husband turns jobless
'Food shortage likely if Boro paddy can't be harvested in time'
Krishak League opens hotline to assist farmers
Minor girl drowns in B’baria pond
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Avoiding catastrophe
Some export-oriented units could be reopened on condition: PM
Corona cases cross 3,000; death toll reaches to 110
Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes
wholistic approach& attitude for combating covid-19 in bd
KSA bans prayers at mosques in Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan
BB announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
Nat'l committee recommends holiday extension till May 1
Bridging history’s watershed moments!
RAB seize huge corona test kits in city; 3 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft