Meghna Bank gets new Managing Director

Sohail R K Hussain has been appointed new Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Ltd. He served City Bank as Managing Director and CEO from November 2013 to January 2019. He also served Eastern Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Grindlays Bank and ANZ Grindlays Bank.

Hussain also served as Vice Chairman of Association of Bankers, besides a member on board of directors of City Bank Capital Resources Ltd City Brokerage Ltd, VIPBS and IIDFC.

He beholds a career of 30 years experience and expertise in corporate banking, SME and Green banking, Retail and infrastructure financing. He is treated as a pioneer in digitalization, redefining, strategies, merger and acquisition, advisory and structured finance transactions.