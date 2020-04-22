Prime Bank holds 25th anniversary   





It decided to postpone the silver jubilee celebrations on this occasion. The bank's Managing Director & CEO Rahel Ahmed and senior management officials shared bank's future plans and answered various questions in the pres briefing.

Prime Bank started operation on April 17, 1995 as a private commercial bank. Over the years, it has emerged as the leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh in terms of efficiency, capital adequacy, asset quality, sound management and profitability having strong liquidity.

With 146 branches, 170 ATM and powered by more than 3,200 passionate employees, the bank has established its unique mark in Corporate, Consumer, SME Banking and Treasury Segments, bank officials said.

















Prime Bank Limited has organized an online virtual press conference recently to mark its 25th anniversary however highlighting the necessity to ensure social distancing to help contain COVID-19 now hitting the country and the global community hard. .It decided to postpone the silver jubilee celebrations on this occasion. The bank's Managing Director & CEO Rahel Ahmed and senior management officials shared bank's future plans and answered various questions in the pres briefing.Prime Bank started operation on April 17, 1995 as a private commercial bank. Over the years, it has emerged as the leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh in terms of efficiency, capital adequacy, asset quality, sound management and profitability having strong liquidity.With 146 branches, 170 ATM and powered by more than 3,200 passionate employees, the bank has established its unique mark in Corporate, Consumer, SME Banking and Treasury Segments, bank officials said.