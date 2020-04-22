

HSBC supports local community in fight against coronavirus

It has so far provided financial support worth Tk 1 crore in various forms, said a press release on Monday.

It is providing additional funds to facilitate critical medical gears purchases as well as emergency food and hygiene packs to vulnerable families during this time, said a press release on Monday.

BSS adds: As part of these initiatives, HSBC has committed to support 5,000 vulnerable families by supplying them with emergency food and hygiene packs in partnership with local conglomerate City Group and non-government organization, SAJIDA Foundation.

The Bank has also partnered with Water Aid to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and KN95 masks to medical staffs in Chattogram and Dhaka. The PPE includes gloves, masks, goggles, shoe covers and gowns for safely attending COVID-19 patients.

Infection Prevention Control (IPC) training will also be delivered for medical staffs as part of this initiative.

HSBC Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer, Md. Mahbubur Rahman said "We will continue to support our customers, communities and our employees so that all of us come through this challenging time together."

The partnership with HSBC, City Group and SAJIDA Foundation will help to support some 5,000 underprivileged families of daily wage-earners and from other adversely-affected lower income groups who are not able to earn daily wages during this time. HSBC staffs also contributed to this fund.

The packs consist of an adequate quantity of essential food supplies to support a family of four for minimum two weeks that and includes rice, lentils, potatoes, cooking oil, sugar, flour, soap for hand washing and soap for washing clothes.

















Fulfilling the social responsibility in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh has stood beside the vulnerable families here.It has so far provided financial support worth Tk 1 crore in various forms, said a press release on Monday.It is providing additional funds to facilitate critical medical gears purchases as well as emergency food and hygiene packs to vulnerable families during this time, said a press release on Monday.BSS adds: As part of these initiatives, HSBC has committed to support 5,000 vulnerable families by supplying them with emergency food and hygiene packs in partnership with local conglomerate City Group and non-government organization, SAJIDA Foundation.The Bank has also partnered with Water Aid to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and KN95 masks to medical staffs in Chattogram and Dhaka. The PPE includes gloves, masks, goggles, shoe covers and gowns for safely attending COVID-19 patients.Infection Prevention Control (IPC) training will also be delivered for medical staffs as part of this initiative.HSBC Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer, Md. Mahbubur Rahman said "We will continue to support our customers, communities and our employees so that all of us come through this challenging time together."The partnership with HSBC, City Group and SAJIDA Foundation will help to support some 5,000 underprivileged families of daily wage-earners and from other adversely-affected lower income groups who are not able to earn daily wages during this time. HSBC staffs also contributed to this fund.The packs consist of an adequate quantity of essential food supplies to support a family of four for minimum two weeks that and includes rice, lentils, potatoes, cooking oil, sugar, flour, soap for hand washing and soap for washing clothes.