Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:00 AM
latest
Home Business

Over Tk 1cr spent sofar

HSBC supports local community in fight against coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

HSBC supports local community in fight against coronavirus

HSBC supports local community in fight against coronavirus

Fulfilling the social responsibility in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh has stood beside the vulnerable families here.
It has so far provided financial support worth Tk 1 crore in various forms, said a press release on Monday.
It is providing additional funds to facilitate critical medical gears purchases as well as emergency food and hygiene packs to vulnerable families during this time, said a press release on Monday.
BSS adds: As part of these initiatives, HSBC has committed to support 5,000 vulnerable families by supplying them with emergency food and hygiene packs in partnership with local conglomerate City Group and non-government organization, SAJIDA Foundation.
The Bank has also partnered with Water Aid to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and KN95 masks to medical staffs in Chattogram and Dhaka. The PPE includes gloves, masks, goggles, shoe covers and gowns for safely attending COVID-19 patients.
Infection Prevention Control (IPC) training will also be delivered for medical staffs as part of this initiative.
HSBC Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer, Md. Mahbubur Rahman said "We will continue to support our customers, communities and our employees so that all of us come through this challenging time together."
The partnership with HSBC, City Group and SAJIDA Foundation will help to support some 5,000 underprivileged families of daily wage-earners and from other adversely-affected lower income groups who are not able to earn daily wages during this time. HSBC staffs also contributed to this fund.
The packs consist of an adequate quantity of essential food supplies to support a family of four for minimum two weeks that and includes rice, lentils, potatoes, cooking oil, sugar, flour, soap for hand washing and soap for washing clothes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meghna Bank gets new Managing Director
Japan trade surplus dives 99pc in March as corona hits exports
Prime Bank holds 25th anniversary   
HSBC supports local community in fight against coronavirus
69 Chattogram factories to apply for layoff
ADB President, BD Finance Minister discuss COVID-19 response
Robi, a2i launch youth platform to fight COVID-19
Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim


Latest News
Dhaka jail's guard tests positive for coronavirus
WHO driver killed in Myanmar collecting coronavirus samples
Minor drowns in pond in Brahmanbaria
Beijing names islands in disputed S China Sea
Farmer killed as tree-trunk falls onto him in Thakurgaon
Mum sells hair to feed babies as husband turns jobless
'Food shortage likely if Boro paddy can't be harvested in time'
Krishak League opens hotline to assist farmers
Minor girl drowns in B’baria pond
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Avoiding catastrophe
Some export-oriented units could be reopened on condition: PM
Corona cases cross 3,000; death toll reaches to 110
Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes
wholistic approach& attitude for combating covid-19 in bd
KSA bans prayers at mosques in Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan
BB announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
Nat'l committee recommends holiday extension till May 1
Bridging history’s watershed moments!
RAB seize huge corona test kits in city; 3 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft