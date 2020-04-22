69 Chattogram factories to apply for layoff





They have cited a lack of work after cancellation of orders and shipments as reasons behind their decisions, officials said on Monday.

Besides readymade garments, the factories were producing footwear, tents, fabrics and electronic devices.

bdnews24.com adds: Chattogram Export Processing Zone General Manager KhaurshidAlam said the EPZ have around 200,000 workers in 158 plants.

The number of plants at Karnaphuli EPZ is 41 with around 76,000 workers, according to its General Manager Moshiuddin Bin Mezbah.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority spokesperson NazmaBinteAlamgir said the factories applied for the layoffs following the rules and they will need to pay the workers dues and certain other amounts to get the permission.

She said the layoffs will lower the risk of coronavirus infection.



















