Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020, 12:00 AM
latest
Home Business

US$ 600m emergency fund on card

ADB President, BD Finance Minister discuss COVID-19 response

Published : Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

ADB President, BD Finance Minister discuss COVID-19 response

ADB President, BD Finance Minister discuss COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and Bangladesh Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal on Sunday discussed ADB's support measures to Bangladesh in its fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, said a press release issued from the lender headquarters in Manila.
Mr. Asakawa appreciated the government's decisive efforts to control the spread of the disease and manage its impact on health, welfare, and the economy. These efforts include ADB's recent incentives and stimulus package of $11.3 billion for widening social safety net coverage, salary support to workers at export-oriented industries, low-interest loans to affected industries and farmers, and increasing monetary supply.
"As a trusted and long-standing development partner, ADB is committed to supporting Bangladesh as it addresses the significant challenges presented by COVID-19," said Asakawa. "We are working hard to respond to the government's request of $600 million for emergency assistance to help it effectively implement its response measures," the statement said.
The widespread economic slowdown caused by the pandemic is disrupting Bangladesh's export, manufacturing and supply chains and other economic activities. This is straining the large number of readymade garment industries; micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; and the livelihood of formal and informal laborers across the country.
During the discussion, finance minister AHM Kamal reiterated his government's strong commitment to implement the recently announced incentives and stimulus packages to support vulnerable groups.
ADB has a strong track record of responding rapidly to provide targeted support to Bangladesh in times of emergencies. In response to the pandemic, ADB has already provided immediate support fund, including a $350,000 emergency grant for procurement of medical supplies and equipment, and $1.3 million from an existing project.
It will provide one-time cash support to 22,619 trainees to enable them to continue their ongoing skills training program. Additional grant assistance is also being explored to support the purchase of urgently needed medical supplies.
On 13 April, ADB tripled the size of its initial response to COVID-19 to $20 billion and approved measures to streamline its operations for quicker and more flexible delivery of assistance to help its developing member countries counties.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meghna Bank gets new Managing Director
Japan trade surplus dives 99pc in March as corona hits exports
Prime Bank holds 25th anniversary   
HSBC supports local community in fight against coronavirus
69 Chattogram factories to apply for layoff
ADB President, BD Finance Minister discuss COVID-19 response
Robi, a2i launch youth platform to fight COVID-19
Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim


Latest News
Dhaka jail's guard tests positive for coronavirus
WHO driver killed in Myanmar collecting coronavirus samples
Minor drowns in pond in Brahmanbaria
Beijing names islands in disputed S China Sea
Farmer killed as tree-trunk falls onto him in Thakurgaon
Mum sells hair to feed babies as husband turns jobless
'Food shortage likely if Boro paddy can't be harvested in time'
Krishak League opens hotline to assist farmers
Minor girl drowns in B’baria pond
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Avoiding catastrophe
Some export-oriented units could be reopened on condition: PM
Corona cases cross 3,000; death toll reaches to 110
Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes
wholistic approach& attitude for combating covid-19 in bd
KSA bans prayers at mosques in Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan
BB announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
Nat'l committee recommends holiday extension till May 1
Bridging history’s watershed moments!
RAB seize huge corona test kits in city; 3 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft