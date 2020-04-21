Two more test Covid-19

Video
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
CHANDPUR, Apr 20: Two more people, including a child, were diagnosed with coronavirus or COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of infected people in the district to 12.
Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Md Sakhawat Ullah said a 65-year-old man and
a 12-year-old girl were found infected by the virus in test reports of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The Civil Surgeon said they are still waiting for reports of 25 more corona suspects while 1,263 people are now there in home-quarantine in the district.
Meanwhile, seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh until Sunday, taking the death toll from the virus in the country to 91.
 Besides, a record number of 312 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period,  taking the number of such cases in the country to 2,456.    -UNB.


