64 secys to coordinate relief, health issues in 64 dists





The decision was taken following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday while discussing with the deputy commissioners (DC) of Dhaka Division via a video conference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday issued a notification in this

regard.

According to the notification, the secretaries will coordinate the health related and relief activities of the government to contain the outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the country.

The officials, who were given the charge of the 54 districts, will coordinate the activities of health, law and order and health issues consulting with the local parliament member, district council (Zilla Parishad) chairmen, public representatives and elite of the respective areas.

They will monitor the issues and inform the Cabinet Division and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) the problems and requirements, according to the notification issued under the signature of Principal Secretary to the PM Dr Ahmed Kaikaus.

According to the notification, Senior Secretary to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Md Shah Kamal will be responsible for Chandpur, Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Asadul Islam Munshiganj, ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam Cumilla, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim Sirajganj, Election Commission Senior Secretary Md Alamgir Tangail, Public Safety Division Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin Chattogram, Planning Commission member Shahin Ahmed Chowdhury Noakhali, Civil Aviation Ministry Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque Bagerhat, Local Government Division Senior Secretary Md Helal Uddin Ahmed Cox's Bazar, Energy and Power Division Senior Secretary Anisur Rahman Shahriatpur, Planning Commission member Shamima Nargis Joypurhat, Housing and Public Works Secretary Shahid Ullah Khandker Gopalganj, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury Rangamati, President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua Laksmipur, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Nazrul Islam Rajshahi, Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council Chairman Subir Kishore Chowdhury Mymensingh, Land Appeal Board Chairman Ummul Hasna Netrokona and Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury will be responsible for Khagrachhari district.

Among other, Statistics and Informatics Secretary Saurendra Nath Chakravarty will be responsible for Natore, Health Services Secretary Asadul Islam Jhenaidah, Planning Secretary Nurul Amin Naogaon, Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar Manikganj, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Akram Al Hossain Meherpur, Finance Secretary Abdur Rauf Talukder Sherpur, Industry Secretary Abdul Halim Barishal, Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman Jhalkathi, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation Chairman Shamsur Rahman Potuakhali, Land Secretary Maksudur Rahman Patwary Panchagarh, Technical and Madrasah Division Secretary Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed Faridpur, IMED Secretary Abul Monsur Md Faizullah Thakurgaon, Bangladesh Employees Welfare Board Chairman Satyabrata Saha Gazipur, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kazi Rawshan Akter Magura, Cultural Affairs Secretary Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal Jashore, Planning Commission member Abul Kalam Azad Bhola, CHT Affairs Secretary Mesbahul Islam Lalmonirhat, Security Services Division Secretary Md. Shahiduzzaman Kushtia, Planning Commission member Zakir Hossain Akanda Habiganj, Labour Secretary KM Ali Azam Narail, Bridges Division Secretary Mohammad Belayet Hossain Bandarban, Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun Satkhira, BPATC Rector Md Rakib Hossain Narayanganj, Youth and Sports Secretary Akhter Hossain Madaripur, Expatriate Welfare Secretary Selim Reza Pabna, Post and Telecom Secretary Nur Ur Rahman Gaibandha, Public Service Commission Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Rajbari, Jute and Textile Secretary Loman Hossain Miah Sylhet, Rural Development and Cooperatives Secretary Rezaul Ahsan Rangpur, Tariff Commission Chairman Tapan Kanti Ghosh Brahmanbaria, Food Secretary Nazmanara Khanum Chuadanga, Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Mahbub Hossain Jamalpur, Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Raunak Mahmud Chapainawabganj, Power Division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed Barguna, Health Education Secretary Ali Noor Dhaka, Social Welfare Secretary Jainul Bari Sunamganj, Religious Affairs Secretary Nurul Islam Dinajpur, BCS Admin Academy Rector Badrun Nahar Narsindi, Prime Minister's Office Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah Pirojpur, Environment Secretary Ziaul Hasan Kurigram, Land Reform Board Chairman Abdul Mannan Kishoreganj, NSDA Executive Chairman Golam Md Hasibul Alam Nilphamari, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Khan Moulavibazar, Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin Bogura, Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowhdury Feni and Cabinet Division's Secretary (Reform and Coordination) Kamal Hossain will be responsible for Khulna district.



















