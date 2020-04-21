

Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin held, says Indian media

The Bangladesh government is yet to confirm the development.

According to Bangladesh intelligence agents, Moslem was living in West Bengal using a fake identity, just like Abdul Majed, another killer of Bangabandhu who was hanged recently, reports Anandabazar

Bangladesh intelligence agents received leads on Moslem Uddin after interrogating Majed, said the report.

A senior government functionary in Bangladesh said Moslem Uddin was arrested on suspicion in India. "The man is being interrogated. The government will disclose information when confirmed." According to the report, Bangladesh intelligence agents received leads on Moslem Uddin after interrogating Majed which they then forwarded to their Indian counterparts, noting that it would be tough to apprehend and repatriate him due to the ongoing coronavirus shutdown.

Later, the Indian intelligence practically hounded Moslem Uddin before handing him over to Bangladesh through the border, it said.

A fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu, Moslem Uddin was living in a suburb in North 24 Parganas district, disguised as a Unani doctor.

He was at the forefront of the massacre on August 15, 1975 and is believed to have been the one who shot Mujib.

Moslem Uddin is one of the five remaining convicts at large along with Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, M Rashed Chowdhury and SHMB Noor Chowdhury.















