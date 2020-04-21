Over 200 doctors infected with coronavirus, says DAB





In a statement on Monday, it said doctors in the country have relentlessly been fighting against coronavirus as the frontline worriers without proper personal protection. "Over 200 doctors have already been infected with the virus while treating patients."

Besides, DAB said, many physicians have been kept in isolation and quarantine.

DAB, a pro-BNP doctors' forum, praised the Prime Minister's incentive package for the doctors saying it is a recognition of their contributions to the nation at his crisis period. It, however, voiced concern over the media reports on laying off doctors and health workers and curtailing of their salaries at the private medical colleges and hospitals.

"DAB strongly protests and condemn such irresponsible act," said its president Dr Harun Al Rashid and secretary general M Abdus Salam in the statement.

They said the way doctors in the country serving the nation at this critical time with minimum facilities and protective equipment, they should be encouraged, given personal protection and financial incentives. "But the doctors and health workers are being laid off and their salaries are being curt unlawfully. "It's disgraceful and a matter of deep concern."

They urged the authorities of the private medical colleges and hospitals to refrain from such activities and urged them to honour the doctors and other health workers duly recognise their services. -UNB





















