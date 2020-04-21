Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:36 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Strengthen monitoring of genuine mask, PPE supply: PM

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned to strengthen monitoring so that genuine masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are supplied to prevent the coronavirus transmission.
"Boxes are labeled with 'N-95 Mask'. But you've to look into whether things inside the boxes are genuine," she said while talking to the high officials of the health sector through a
videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.
The Prime Minister stressed the need for strengthening monitoring whether the suppliers are providing the right things. "Those who receive these (PPE) will check those properly (things inside the boxes)," she said.
Noting that the PPEs recently delivered to Mohanagar Hospital might not be the right ones, Sheikh Hasina said she recently sent a photo to the Health Minister in this regard.
Health Services Division Secretary Md Ashadul Islam, Director General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Director of Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) Brig Gen Md Shahidullah and other high officials remained connected with the videoconference from the office of the Directorate General of Health Services in the city's Mohakhali area.
CMSD Director Brig Gen Md Shahidullah said they received 14,67,040 PPEs as of Sunday last. Of those, 10,93,119 PPEs have already been distributed. "Now 3,73,921 PPEs are there in the store," he said.
He said 70 percent of the PPEs were collected locally, while the rest 30 percent imported from foreign sources, particularly China.
The CMSD director said N-95 mask is not available now. But masks 'KN-95', 'FFP-2 or P-2' are equivalent to N-95 in terms of the quality. The CMSD received a stock of two lakh such masks, which are now being distributed, he said.
The videoconference was arranged to discuss with the government officials and public representatives of eight districts-four under Dhaka division and four under Mymensingh division- the situation over coronavirus pandemic.
The eight districts are Kishoreganj, Tangail, Gazipur and Manikganj of Dhaka division, and Mymensingh, Sherpur, Jamalpur and Netrakona of Mymensingh Division.
PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function, while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and other high officials were present.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India reports biggest one-day virus spike as lockdown eased
CJA warns against  muzzling media coverage of pandemic
Trump’s lockdown exit plan ‘delusional’ say opponents
Two more test Covid-19
64 secys to coordinate relief, health issues in 64 dists
Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin held, says Indian media
Over 200 doctors infected with coronavirus, says DAB
Strengthen monitoring of genuine mask, PPE supply: PM


Latest News
Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic: Trump
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
Netanyahu, Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled
Trudeau laments ‘evil’ mass shooting, raises toll to 18
Bangladesh seeks $1.25 billion extra support from ADB
C’nawabganj records first coronavirus case
No new virus case in Thakurgaon, samples of 43 sent
170 doctors corona infected, who will give treatment in Bangladesh?
Man dies from electrocution in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Germany starts opening up as coronavirus 'under control'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
'Factories can remain open on limited scale'
Coronavirus deaths pass 100 in Bangladesh
Decision to bring back RMG workers was not wise: PM
Sonali Bank official infected with coronavirus, branch operations suspended
A funeral congregation for inviting even more funerals
Indian media reports arrest of Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft