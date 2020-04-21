Strengthen monitoring of genuine mask, PPE supply: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned to strengthen monitoring so that genuine masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are supplied to prevent the coronavirus transmission."Boxes are labeled with 'N-95 Mask'. But you've to look into whether things inside the boxes are genuine," she said while talking to the high officials of the health sector through avideoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.The Prime Minister stressed the need for strengthening monitoring whether the suppliers are providing the right things. "Those who receive these (PPE) will check those properly (things inside the boxes)," she said.Noting that the PPEs recently delivered to Mohanagar Hospital might not be the right ones, Sheikh Hasina said she recently sent a photo to the Health Minister in this regard.Health Services Division Secretary Md Ashadul Islam, Director General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Director of Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) Brig Gen Md Shahidullah and other high officials remained connected with the videoconference from the office of the Directorate General of Health Services in the city's Mohakhali area.CMSD Director Brig Gen Md Shahidullah said they received 14,67,040 PPEs as of Sunday last. Of those, 10,93,119 PPEs have already been distributed. "Now 3,73,921 PPEs are there in the store," he said.He said 70 percent of the PPEs were collected locally, while the rest 30 percent imported from foreign sources, particularly China.The CMSD director said N-95 mask is not available now. But masks 'KN-95', 'FFP-2 or P-2' are equivalent to N-95 in terms of the quality. The CMSD received a stock of two lakh such masks, which are now being distributed, he said.The videoconference was arranged to discuss with the government officials and public representatives of eight districts-four under Dhaka division and four under Mymensingh division- the situation over coronavirus pandemic.The eight districts are Kishoreganj, Tangail, Gazipur and Manikganj of Dhaka division, and Mymensingh, Sherpur, Jamalpur and Netrakona of Mymensingh Division.PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function, while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and other high officials were present. -UNB