Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:36 AM
Corona death toll crosses 100 mark, 492 more new cases

Weâ€™re in a great crisis, says Addl DG of DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The death toll from coronavirus continues to rise in the country as 10 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total casualties to 101.
Besides, a record number of 492 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 2,948.
Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information in an online briefing on Monday.
"We're in a great crisis…the number of infected people today is higher than usual...we have tested 2,779 samples across the country and 492 more  patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infection and the total number of infections is 2,948. We've lost 10 more patients," Dr Nasima said.
She mentioned that eight of the deceased were men and two women. "Two of the deceased were from Dhaka and three of the 10 dead aged above 60."  
"We're seeing that the infection rate in Gazipur has gone up and also in Kishoreganj...19.5 percent of the newly-infected people are from Gazipur, 13 percent from Kishoreganj," Dr Nasima added.  
Ten more patients have made recovery from the disease in the last 24 hours.
Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) Director Brigadier General Mohammad Shahidullah assured that N-95 or equipotential KN95/P2 masks will be made available at every hospital within a week.
The CMSD director also said, "During the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), we have been giving priority to Covid hospitals, ICU workers, PCR lab technicians, port screening authorities and the field level sample collection workers."
About the outbreak of coronavirus in Gazipur, Shamsunnahar, Police Superintendent of Gazipur,has blamed the owners of the garment factories, who brought back thousands of workers amid lockdown, for the spread of the novel coronavirus in the district.


