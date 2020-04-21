Video
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:36 AM
Covid-19 infection may reach its peak in May

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mohammad Zakaria

The deadly novel coronavirus may hit its peak in the country next month as the math logic graphs of the virus spread indicated, health experts feared.
However, they said the infection rate may slow down after May.
Medicine Specialist ZM Kabir Chowdhury told the Daily Observer that it was very difficult to make prediction on the spreading of the disease now as the authorities have delayed sampling tests after the first infection was detected on March 8."
He said the number of coronavirus patients rise means it would remain in May too then it will go down slowly.
In any pandemic, first it goes up then it goes down slowly, he added.
He said the patient growth rate is still alarming. So, stay home to curb the infection rate, he added.
Covid-19 infected countries of the world except China, the highest number of infections has been detected in 38 to 76 days after it was identified.
Of the total 32,105 infection case were found to have the highest prevalence in 76 days in the United States (US) after being diagnosed with the first corona disease in the United States.
The highest prevalence was reported in 67 days in the United Kingdom (UK), France 66, Germany and Spain 61, Italy 53, Iran 42 and the Netherlands 38 days.
Former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Chairman of the Department of Virology Dr Nazrul Islam said, "The infected number can be highest in the middle of May and to continue till the end of the month. 80 per cent of the
total corona patients of the country have been detected in capital and Dhaka division."
He suggested that the authority should work hard in these areas where most patients were identified. All should have to maintain physical distancing and lockdown instruction to reduce the deaths and infections in the county.
Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 101 till Monday (April 20).
Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (administration) of Directorate General of Health Services said at a regular online bulletin over Covid-19 on Monday that 492 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected in a day so far in the country.
She said that the total number of infected has reached 2,948.
A total of 2,779 samples were tested across the country in 24 hours. So far, 26,604 samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections, she added.
Ten more people made recovery from the infection in the last 24 hours. So far, the total number of recovery is 85, she said.


