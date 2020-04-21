Coronavirus: Latest global developments





164,016 dead worldwide

There have been 2,363,210 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 164,016 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 40,585 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 23,660 dead. Spain follows with 20,453, then France with 19,718 and Britain with 16,060.

With 103,255 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent.

Wuhan lab rejects blame

The director of a maximum-security laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan rejects US theories that it spawned the pandemic, calling it "impossible".

Chinese scientists say the virus was probably first transmitted to humans at a Wuhan market that sold wildlife, but conspiracy theories that it came from a virology lab have been brought into the mainstream by US government officials.

"There's no way this virus came from us," Yuan Zhiming, the head of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, says in an interview with Chinese state media.

Star-studded online concert

Top musicians -- including Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and teen superstar Billie Eilish -- join forces for a virtual mega-concert on Saturday in a bid to forge a sense of community during the pandemic and celebrate healthcare workers.

NY outbreak has 'peaked': governor

The devastating coronavirus outbreak in New York is "on the descent" Governor Andrew Cuomo says.

"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent," he tells reporters.

Orthodox Easter under

confinement

More than 260 million Orthodox Christians, the world's third largest group of Christian believers, celebrate Easter Sunday under various forms of confinement.

Church leaders urge worshippers to stay at home and many tune in to watch services online or on television, while in a handful of countries some churches remain open, including in Georgia and Belarus.

Australia calls for

investigation

Australia calls for an independent investigation into the global response to the pandemic, including the World Health Organization's handling of the crisis.

Mali elections held in turmoil

Mali votes in the final round of a legislative election despite the coronavirus crisis and a bloody jihadist conflict that disrupted the first round of voting at the end of March.

Panama holds 1,700 migrants in jungle

Around 1,700 illegal migrants heading to the US are being held in a jungle camp by Panama authorities after several cases of the virus were detected among them. They are being kept in facilities close to the Colombian border designed to accommodate around 200 people. -AFP



















PARIS, Apr 20: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:164,016 dead worldwideThere have been 2,363,210 reported COVID-19 infections around the world, from which 164,016 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Sunday based on official sources.The United States has the most deaths of any country with 40,585 fatalities.Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 23,660 dead. Spain follows with 20,453, then France with 19,718 and Britain with 16,060.With 103,255 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent.Wuhan lab rejects blameThe director of a maximum-security laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan rejects US theories that it spawned the pandemic, calling it "impossible".Chinese scientists say the virus was probably first transmitted to humans at a Wuhan market that sold wildlife, but conspiracy theories that it came from a virology lab have been brought into the mainstream by US government officials."There's no way this virus came from us," Yuan Zhiming, the head of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, says in an interview with Chinese state media.Star-studded online concertTop musicians -- including Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and teen superstar Billie Eilish -- join forces for a virtual mega-concert on Saturday in a bid to forge a sense of community during the pandemic and celebrate healthcare workers.NY outbreak has 'peaked': governorThe devastating coronavirus outbreak in New York is "on the descent" Governor Andrew Cuomo says."Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent," he tells reporters.Orthodox Easter underconfinementMore than 260 million Orthodox Christians, the world's third largest group of Christian believers, celebrate Easter Sunday under various forms of confinement.Church leaders urge worshippers to stay at home and many tune in to watch services online or on television, while in a handful of countries some churches remain open, including in Georgia and Belarus.Australia calls forinvestigationAustralia calls for an independent investigation into the global response to the pandemic, including the World Health Organization's handling of the crisis.Mali elections held in turmoilMali votes in the final round of a legislative election despite the coronavirus crisis and a bloody jihadist conflict that disrupted the first round of voting at the end of March.Panama holds 1,700 migrants in jungleAround 1,700 illegal migrants heading to the US are being held in a jungle camp by Panama authorities after several cases of the virus were detected among them. They are being kept in facilities close to the Colombian border designed to accommodate around 200 people. -AFP