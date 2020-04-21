Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:35 AM
latest
Home Sports

UEFA president Ceferin said leagues ready to play behind closed doors

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

MILAN, APRIL 20: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said Monday that leagues across Europe were ready to return to action behind closed doors in a bid to limit the damage caused by coronavirus.
Football leagues have been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic which has claimed more than 100,000 lives throughout the continent.
But the head of European football believes that playing would be an important step towards a return to normal life and avoid heavy financial losses for leagues.
"I believe there are options that can allow us to restart cup championships and to complete them," Ceferin said in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera.
"We may have to resume without spectators, but the most important thing, I think, is playing games.
"It is early to say that we cannot complete the season. The impact would be terrible for clubs and leagues. Better to play behind closed doors than not at all.
"In such hard times it would bring happiness to people and a certain sense of normality even if the games can only be seen on TV.
"All activities are being organised to start again, everyone needs to find their lives.
"If safety measures are respected and if the authorities give the green light, the training could resume like the rest.
"Further consent will be needed for matches."
Ceferin said that if leagues returned "soon enough" then Champions League and Europa League matches could "be played in parallel" with no date limit for the finals.




The Slovenian said he was not in favour of the season going into September and October as it "would have a heavy impact" on the 2020-2021 campaign.
"We can finish, but we must respect the decisions taken by authorities," he continued.
"The priority is the health of fans, players and coaches."
As for countries who have decided not to finish the season, Ceferin said that UEFA "will review the cases".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA president Ceferin said leagues ready to play behind closed doors
Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Olympics can be held in 2021
Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccination
South Africa tour of Sri Lanka off until 'normality returns'
Sunil Gavaskar critical on Wisden's policy of naming Five Cricketers of the Year
Cricketer Imrul Kayes's father laid to eternal rest
Cricket chiefs to discuss virus-hit global calendar
Bangladesh fast bowlers to find a way to shine the ball without saliva


Latest News
Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic: Trump
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
Netanyahu, Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled
Trudeau laments ‘evil’ mass shooting, raises toll to 18
Bangladesh seeks $1.25 billion extra support from ADB
C’nawabganj records first coronavirus case
No new virus case in Thakurgaon, samples of 43 sent
170 doctors corona infected, who will give treatment in Bangladesh?
Man dies from electrocution in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Germany starts opening up as coronavirus 'under control'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
'Factories can remain open on limited scale'
Coronavirus deaths pass 100 in Bangladesh
Decision to bring back RMG workers was not wise: PM
Sonali Bank official infected with coronavirus, branch operations suspended
A funeral congregation for inviting even more funerals
Indian media reports arrest of Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft