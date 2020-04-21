Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:35 AM
latest
Home Sports

Sunil Gavaskar critical on Wisden's policy of naming Five Cricketers of the Year

'Wisden Five are quirky but distinctive', editor responds  

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
BIPIN DANI


Sunil Gavaskar critical on Wisden's policy of naming Five Cricketers of the Year

Sunil Gavaskar critical on Wisden's policy of naming Five Cricketers of the Year

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come hard on Wisden's policy of naming the best Five Cricketers of the Year only if they have performed well on English soil.  
Wisden, which is considered to be the Bible of Cricket, in its latest edition didn't include India's Rohit Sharma in the list.
"A player could get thousands of runs and hundreds of wickets but if that has not happened in England then he still won't be in the list of five since only performances in England are taken into account. Since that has been the case for so long, why should anyone even give the list and the publication any importance since it rates only what happens in England", Gavaskar has said in his popular fortnightly column.
Wisden editor Lawrence Booth, however, has defended the publication's policy of naming  the cricketers in its annual Almanac.
"It (the policy) wasn't laid down by the owners. It's a tradition. There are plenty of awards which honour the best players in a given year. The Wisden Five are quirky but distinctive, and that is part of their charm", the Wisden editor Lawrance Booth, speaking exclusveily over telephone from London, said.
"Most people understand that we are not necessarily choosing the five best of the previous summer. It's a hall of fame, and players are invited to join it once in their careers. If we became like all the other awards, we would lose the distinctiveness that makes Wisden special".
"We have an award - the Leading Cricketer in the World - which reflects the whole year. The Five Cricketers is a tradition that dates back to 1889", Booth added further.  
"Most people understand how it works. People are free to ignore it or enjoy it as they wish", he signed off.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA president Ceferin said leagues ready to play behind closed doors
Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Olympics can be held in 2021
Djokovic against compulsory coronavirus vaccination
South Africa tour of Sri Lanka off until 'normality returns'
Sunil Gavaskar critical on Wisden's policy of naming Five Cricketers of the Year
Cricketer Imrul Kayes's father laid to eternal rest
Cricket chiefs to discuss virus-hit global calendar
Bangladesh fast bowlers to find a way to shine the ball without saliva


Latest News
Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic: Trump
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
Netanyahu, Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled
Trudeau laments ‘evil’ mass shooting, raises toll to 18
Bangladesh seeks $1.25 billion extra support from ADB
C’nawabganj records first coronavirus case
No new virus case in Thakurgaon, samples of 43 sent
170 doctors corona infected, who will give treatment in Bangladesh?
Man dies from electrocution in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Germany starts opening up as coronavirus 'under control'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
'Factories can remain open on limited scale'
Coronavirus deaths pass 100 in Bangladesh
Decision to bring back RMG workers was not wise: PM
Sonali Bank official infected with coronavirus, branch operations suspended
A funeral congregation for inviting even more funerals
Indian media reports arrest of Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft