Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:35 AM
Cricketer Imrul Kayes's father laid to eternal rest

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bani Amin Biswas (60), father of Bangladesh national team cricketer Imrul Kayes, breathed his last Sunday night at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU, more popular as PG Hospital) where he was last admitted for treatment in a nearly 4-week battle against various complications that arose following a road accident in his home district Meherpur.
Imrul's cousin Roni confirmed the news of his uncle's death to the media.
The body wasn taken to his home village of Ujjalpur in Meherpur Sadar upazila Monday morning, and his burial was performed following namaz e-janaza attended by a limited number of close relatives, on the instructions of the local administration who are fighting Coronavirus.
Imrul Kayes's father was seriously injured in the accident on March 23, that took place in front of the Shahiduddin Degree College on Meherpur-Kathuli road of the upazila. A human hauler rammed into him while he was on his way into town from Ujjalpur.
The locals had rescued him and first admitted him to Meherpur General Hospital. Later, he was referred to the Kushtia General Hospital.
Finally, Imrul brought him to PG hospital in Dhaka for better treatment. Doctors said one of his legs was broken, and he was injured in the ear.
Meanwhile, Kayes's teammates in the national team including Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim , Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain, condoled the death of the father of their teammate Imrul Kayes.     -UNB


