‘Drug trader’ killed in Chuadanga ‘gunfight’





The deceased was identified as Jasim Mandal, 35, son of Karim Mandal.

Lt Col Kamrul Hasan, commanding officer of BGB-58 battalion, said a team of BGB conducted a drive around 3am acting on a tip-off and arrested Jasim along with 23 bottles of phensedyl.

Following his information during primary interrogation, the team conducted another drive in the area to recover more phensedyl.

When the team approached the area, a gang of drug traders numbering 8-10 opened fire on them, triggering a skirmish.









Jasim was killed in the gunfight, said the BGB official adding that two BGB members were also injured.

The team also recovered 300 bottles of phensedyl and several sharp weapons.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Jibannagar Police Station, said Nayeb Subedar Hamidul Islam of Notunpara BoP filed a case in this connection.

