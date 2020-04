KERANIGANJ, Apr 20: Five people, including a doctor and two police men, were tested COVID-19 positive on Monday.

A physician of Upazila Health Complex and two assistant sub-inspectors of Keraniganj Model Police Station tested positive for coronavirus, said Upazila Health Officer Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain. He said they are now waiting for test reports of 107 more coronavirus suspect. -UNB