Navy distributes food among poor people

Bangladesh Navy on Monday distributed food materials among the poor and destitute families, who have been affected due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), at Khilkhet and its adjoining areas in the capital.

An ISPR press release said the Naval Force today distributed food materials, including rice, pulse, potatoes and edible oil, among some 500 poor and helpless families on Kurmitola High School Ground in the city's Khilkhet area.

The Navy personnel also conducted various awareness campaigns on COVID-19 as well as sprayed disinfectant in Banglamotor, Eskaton, Bailey Road and Ramna areas and their adjacent footpaths and nearby locations. -BSS



















