67 more test positive for coronavirus in Kishoreganj





Of those infected, 41 are physicians, 10 nurses and 42 staff members of different hospitals, said Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman on Monday.

Two of them-one from Karimganj upazila and another from Hossainpur upazila-have died.

The first coronavirus case was reported in the district on April 9 after the death of a man, aged around 46, in Karimganj upazila on April 6. On Sunday, 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhairab, Astagram and Hossainpur upazilas of the district. Later, 44 others were found infected with Covid-19, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 67 in a single day.

-UNB





























