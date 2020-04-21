71 Maldivians leave Dhaka





Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar, Aishath Shaan Shakir, Maldivian Ambassador in Dhaka were present on the occasion.

The mission consisting of a 15 BAF Air Crew was led by Group Captain Enamul Haque GD(P) of the BAF.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat provided necessary guidance to carry out the mission, said Md Noor Islam,Assistant Director of the ISPR.

A BAF C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force transported 71 Maldivians from Dhaka to Maldives as a sign of friendship on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh, he said.

Those Maldivians were assembled in Dhaka from Chattogram, Barisal, Cumilla and Chandpur by BAF transport aircraft and helicopters.

Besides, an Armed Forces Medical Team with the necessary healthcare aids was sent to the Maldives to provide medical care to Bangladeshi coronavirus patients living in the Maldives. -UNB





















