Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:33 AM
164 Bangladeshis return from India in first batch

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Diplomatic Correspondent

The first batch of Bangladesh nationals, who got stuck in India due to countrywide lockdown there, returned home from Chennai on Monday.
A special flight of US-Bangla Airlines carrying 164 passengers landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:48pm.
Some 2500 Bangladesh nationals including over 1000 students got stuck in different Indian cities due to current lockdown there, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
More similar special flights will be operated in next few days to bring back Bangladesh nationals who got stuck in India after going there for treatment, the Foreign Ministry said.  
US-Bangla Airlines is operating the special flights with the support of the government to bring back Bangladesh nationals who got stranded in Chennai and Kolkata due to countrywide lockdown in India amid coronavirus outbreak.
The US-Bangla Airlines said they will operate five more special flights on Chennai-Dhaka route until April 25.  
Two more special flights will bring back the Bangladeshis from Kolkata to Dhaka on April 21 and April 23.
Foreign Ministry said there are broadly three categories of Bangladesh nationals currently in India - who are willing to stay back until situation improves but facing cash crunch, students and those who have been released from hospitals after necessary treatment.
A good number of Bangladesh nationals from Kolkata, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and other border areas returned home with the support of Bangladesh missions there, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said the government will take initiative to bring back Bangladesh citizens from other Indian cities including Punjab and Delhi after bringing back patients who went to India for treatment.  
The State Minister said Bangladesh High Commissioner to India is in constant contact with the University authorities and ensured everything necessary for the students.


