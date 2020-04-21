Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020, 9:33 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Saudi religious authority for  home prayers in Ramadan

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The holy fasting month of Ramadan begins later this week. During the month, believers usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer, known as Taraweeh, in large gatherings at mosques.
"Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection...and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God," it said in a statement.
The kingdom's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh on Friday expressed the same sentiment, saying that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid al-Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues. Saudi Arabia has reported 8,274 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 92 deaths so far, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states where the total has reached 24,374 with 156 deaths.
The Saudi government in mid-March stopped people performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Drug trader’ killed in Chuadanga ‘gunfight’
16 killed in Canada’s worst-ever shooting rampage
Cop, doc among 5 new corona patients in Keraniganj
Navy distributes food among poor people
67 more test positive for coronavirus in Kishoreganj
Prothom Alo journalist tests positive for coronavirus
71 Maldivians leave Dhaka
Working hard to respond to Bangladesh’s request for $600m: ADB chief


Latest News
Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic: Trump
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
Netanyahu, Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled
Trudeau laments ‘evil’ mass shooting, raises toll to 18
Bangladesh seeks $1.25 billion extra support from ADB
C’nawabganj records first coronavirus case
No new virus case in Thakurgaon, samples of 43 sent
170 doctors corona infected, who will give treatment in Bangladesh?
Man dies from electrocution in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Germany starts opening up as coronavirus 'under control'
No vaccine for coronavirus a possibility
'Factories can remain open on limited scale'
Coronavirus deaths pass 100 in Bangladesh
Decision to bring back RMG workers was not wise: PM
Sonali Bank official infected with coronavirus, branch operations suspended
A funeral congregation for inviting even more funerals
Indian media reports arrest of Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin
Probe into Brahmanbaria funeral mass gathering begins
NGOs see social mobilization, local economy revival vital to overcome coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft