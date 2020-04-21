

Novel Coronavirus gives birth to novel crimes



At a city pharmacy, three masked men reportedly came to buy medicines. At one point, when one of them was keeping the seller busy, the others took out weapons and threatened the shopkeepers to hand over the cash without creating a fuss. In seconds, the robbery was done and the guys skedaddled in the waiting vehicle.



Just last week, in another incident, a night guard at an apartment block just outside the city was brave enough to keep the main gate closed when five masked people, two dressed in PPEs and the rest in military-type uniform, wanted to get into the apartment, stating that there was a Coronavirus-affected patient who needed immediate emergency attention. They persisted but, when no amount of persuasion worked, the suspicious masked men left with a threat that they would come back in the morning to confront the guard for not being cooperative. However, nothing was reported the next morning. That said - day and night guards of all apartment blocks must be extra vigilant to deter all types of trespassing and suspicious entry.



In particular, the city's empty streets and ATM booths are in need of special attention. With the city taking a desolate look and becoming sparse after 6pm, criminals can move about freely, often wearing PPEs and masks to conceal their identity. While some methods have been tried already, probably more new methods are in the offing, with each becoming more convincing. For instance, if criminals move in an ambulance, then their sinister operation becomes even further fool-proof.











However, during the pandemic's lockdown period, prudence is needed not only about washing hands and staying safe, but also about imposters, swindlers, and con-men who may devise ingenious plans to deceive the unsuspecting persons. Additionally, our law enforcement agencies must provide support by patrolling the city streets round the clock. Any vehicle rousing suspicion must be stopped and checked thoroughly. We call for questioning drivers and passengers of all privately owned vehicles.



Last of all , community policing may help in preventing crimes. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only erupted in a worldwide health crisis, in fact it has opened up newer avenues for criminals, swindlers and conmen to operate by adopting novel methods. Whereas the country's crime rate was supposed to come down to an all time low because of the countrywide shutdown, though has come down but with the regular occurrence of newer crimes.At a city pharmacy, three masked men reportedly came to buy medicines. At one point, when one of them was keeping the seller busy, the others took out weapons and threatened the shopkeepers to hand over the cash without creating a fuss. In seconds, the robbery was done and the guys skedaddled in the waiting vehicle.Just last week, in another incident, a night guard at an apartment block just outside the city was brave enough to keep the main gate closed when five masked people, two dressed in PPEs and the rest in military-type uniform, wanted to get into the apartment, stating that there was a Coronavirus-affected patient who needed immediate emergency attention. They persisted but, when no amount of persuasion worked, the suspicious masked men left with a threat that they would come back in the morning to confront the guard for not being cooperative. However, nothing was reported the next morning. That said - day and night guards of all apartment blocks must be extra vigilant to deter all types of trespassing and suspicious entry.In particular, the city's empty streets and ATM booths are in need of special attention. With the city taking a desolate look and becoming sparse after 6pm, criminals can move about freely, often wearing PPEs and masks to conceal their identity. While some methods have been tried already, probably more new methods are in the offing, with each becoming more convincing. For instance, if criminals move in an ambulance, then their sinister operation becomes even further fool-proof.However, during the pandemic's lockdown period, prudence is needed not only about washing hands and staying safe, but also about imposters, swindlers, and con-men who may devise ingenious plans to deceive the unsuspecting persons. Additionally, our law enforcement agencies must provide support by patrolling the city streets round the clock. Any vehicle rousing suspicion must be stopped and checked thoroughly. We call for questioning drivers and passengers of all privately owned vehicles.Last of all , community policing may help in preventing crimes.