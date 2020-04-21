Video
Tuesday, 21 April, 2020
Education relief materials for students

Published : Tuesday, 21 April, 2020

Dear Sir,
The effects of Corona virus infection are increasing day by day. The normal holiday period is being extended in phases. All educational institutions have been closed since March 17. In addition to the annual holidays on the occasion of Holy Ramadan and Eid, the long holidays are from April 25 to the 1st week of June.

Due to the sudden closure of more than a month with the usual holidays, the students' continuity of study is naturally deteriorating. To reduce this learning loss, the government is promoting teaching classes on parliamentary television for elementary and secondary level students. Of the more than 50 million students studying in two phases, the majority of primary student families are poor and needy. Government and private relief is being distributed to alleviate food shortages for the unemployed and the poor.

Providing educational materials in this relief will benefit students as well as their perception of the importance of studying within the closure. Otherwise they will turn this unusual close up into a normal holiday by spending time in game. I would like to draw the kind attention of all concerned to the above issues.





Abu Faruk
Bandarban


