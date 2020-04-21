

International cooperation in response to pandemic



But pointing finger at the world, COVID-19 has shown that no country alone can sufficiently respond to the deadly pandemic. There remains, thus, no alternative to increased transnational cooperation for effective prevention of the menace across the world, since the virus knows no boundaries and its infections in one country can varyingly spread to others depending on some other factors including national protective or response mechanism.



Of course, international cooperation needs to focus with not only health but also economic, social and other responses to the pandemic. International cooperation in health response consists of a range of aspects including raw materials for producing medicines, PPEs, tests kits, medicines and other medical devices to meet the requirements, information sharing and others. International cooperation in other aspects, On the other hand, can be composed of financial supports, food supplies and others. Of course, all types of trans-boundary cooperation are crucial across the world, with some differences; some countries may need health supports only, others socio-economic supports only and others both health and other supports. Also, such cooperation is needed for the present and the future.



Current international cooperation in health response is, yet, largely inadequate. Test kits, PPEs, medicines and life-saving medical devices including ventilators are scant in many developed, developing and less developed countries. Indeed, many countries in Asia, Africa and other regions cannot carry out required number of tests mainly on owing to a lack of adequate test kits. Many other countries, which can enormously test and have most developed health facilities, face some other difficulties in giving effective heath response and saving many lives. Given the higher infection rate of devastating virus, infections can drastically rise in the coming weeks that can make effective health response more difficult globally. Under such a context, increased supplies for health response will be required across the world.



International cooperation in socio-economic and other aspects is also insufficient. Across the world, around one-third areas face lockdown, most offices and businesses remain closed, millions cannot earn and thousands lost their jobs already. Even giant companies in developed countries like the UK and the USA have fired thousands from jobs. Of course, countries which imposed lockdown but have less socio-economic resources find more socio-economic challenges. At present, most financial, food and other related supplies scantily come to disadvantaged groups from national and local sources in different parts of the world. But if the pandemic lasts for few more months, the possibility of another great economic depression after the 1930s remains with potential catastrophic effects in not only less developed and developing but also developed countries with some variations.



Expectedly, during- and post-pandemic international cooperation on health response and other aspects across the world should be mainly bi-directional but multidimensional.

Usually, international health and socio-economic cooperation is uni-directional and mostly comes from more developed to less developed countries - with some exceptions especially at the time of disasters. Given the dangerously increased infections in most developed and donor countries and scientific, socio-economic and other advancements in many developing countries, the latter are also varyingly capable of internationally contribute with health, socio-economic and other aspects. Along with developed countries, needed roles of other countries based on national capacity or resources can, indeed, make effectual multidimensional international response that requires trans-boundary cooperation at global, regional and bilaterally transnational level for effectively fighting the pandemic.



Of course, to fight the pandemic with effective global health response, bi-directional efforts are especially needed. But un-directional cooperation is largely needed in terms of during and post-pandemic socio-economic response. While knowledge and information sharing is crucial by all countries, scientifically advanced countries, especially in medical, pharmaceutical and related science and industries, should internationally provide with the development of medicines, vaccine(s) and medical devices. Counties having other resources - including advancements in garment industries and food production - need to provide other supplies including PPEs. But, undeniably, developed and developing countries having more financial capacity have more roles to play for financial cooperation during the pandemic and for post pandemic socio-economic recovery across the world.



The positive aspect is that international cooperation on health, financial and other aspects is on the rise after initial inertia. In the last couple of weeks, several global and regional banks including the WB, European Central Bank and ADB have declared for financial cooperation. International and regional organizations including South Asia and the EU and some countries like China, France, Germany, Japan and the UK are increasing international assistance. While China enhanced supplies of medical equipments including test-kits and medicinal raw materials, others including Bangladesh delivered masks, gowns, medicines and others. Yet, something more must be done to save lives as much as possible and avert the potential great economic depression and its enormous rippling effects across the world.



Of course, effective planning is, at the same time, required for multidimensional cooperation - global, regional and bilaterally transnational - to be useful to deal with the pandemic and the normalization of the post-pandemic global socio-economic situation. Indeed, unplanned cooperation may not be optimally helpful for tackling the long run devastating impacts in particular. Expectedly, in the international cooperation, especially targeting the global post-pandemic socio-economic recovery at the earliest possible time, more effective planning must be made on short-term, mid-term and long-term basis keeping diverse needs of different countries into consideration. Of course, well-made plans are important not only for international cooperation but also making its effective use.



Unsurprisingly, there exist some challenges to required international cooperation. The most important challenge is nationalism that leads to extreme national priority, possibly resulting in overemphasis on meeting national demands and non-cooperation with valuable supplies - medicines, medical devices including test-kits and others. Because of nationalistic perception, different states remained indifferent during the critical moment of the crisis in some countries and are still not much willing to internationally cooperate as expected. Surely, every country has the prioritized responsibility to save its people over anyone else, but this does not sufficiently justify extreme nationalist and protectionist approach at this very disastrous moment of the whole world. Also, there are some other challenges including racial intolerance and pre-pandemic rivalry between states.



Lastly, all countries - developed, developing and less developed ones - need to realize that no country is safe from the globalized virus if all countries are not safe. The pandemic, which is a deadly threat to all with variations need to be responded by all with varying cooperation. All countries, as expected, need to internationally cooperate, based on national capacity, to effectively fight the pandemic and deal with post-pandemic adversaries. Unless hindrances are addressed and international cooperation in health, socio-economic and other aspects is expectedly ensured, it may be difficult to successfully fight the pandemic, avert another great depression and mitigate its rippling effects across the world.



The writer is a columnist and writes on social, political, environmental, public health and international relations





















