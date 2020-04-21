

Avoiding catastrophe



01. The covid-19 outbreak has the hallmarks of a landscape scale crisis: an unexpected event or sequence of events of enormous scale and overwhelming speed, resulting in a high degree of uncertainty.



02. Warm weather has not been found as a limiting factor to this virus so far.

03. Air pollution level may add to the number fatalities involving the novel corona virus.

04. The fatality is not only limited to the senior citizens.



05. The Covid-19 is continuously mutating since its discovery in Wuhan, China. This is made things difficult for the researchers to come up with a universally applicable vaccine to treat this infection beside any new drug introduction must follow certain steps that require time. As a result, a vaccine may not be on the horizon anytime soon.

06. It's not a newly discovered truth but this pandemic has shown us clearly again that our healthcare system is a sham. The whole system is utterly ill prepared for any level of pandemic.



07. Although the number of Covid-19 tests in Bangladesh is being increased in last couple of weeks, it's still insignificant in ratio compared to the countries that were partly or mostly successful in containing the virus.



08. Our people are largely unequipped and unaware to effectively resist the spread.

09. On the top, we have done multiple blunders such as large crowds gathered to go home in the event of declaring national holidays by the Government in late March and again a mess up with the garments workers' arrival and departure to and from the capital city en masse.

09. Economic fallout will create agonizing social unrest which will not only make it extremely difficult to contain the spread but also put our social and national security at risk.



10. A broken system of supply chain is limiting the proper movement of goods including foods and other essential items. This is not only causing economic stress on the production end but would also create a shortage at the consumers' end very shortly. This will also be a major contributing factor to the economic fallout and the consequences associated.



Beside all these, there is positive news that we are observing that the government is announcing various steps almost daily basis that include bailout packages for various sectors. Ongoing efforts to improve capabilities in healthcare system including setting up new ICUs or makeshift treatment facilities are visible. Some local entrepreneurs came up with home grown solutions for PPEs and Ventilators which is the critical component of the Covid-19 symptomatic treatment process. There are various initiatives from private and non-government sectors to augment the medical capacity and financial supports as well.



Despite the many notable efforts, there is still lack of coordinated efforts to deal with this pandemic at the present scale. It's not unknown that how the developed world is struggling quell the spread with their sophisticated healthcare system. They have established protocols, adequate management and resources to deal with emergencies but apparently not enough to resist the Covid-19 spread. They are trying to flatten the curve so that the number of infected people remains within the capacity of their healthcare system. How do we compare this with our system?



It's no brainer that if we can't identify and isolate the infected or potentially infected cases, the situation will continue to deteriorate. There is a high risk of community spread by an unidentified case becoming a super spreader. That said, South Korea had an early super spreader event - a woman infected dozens of worshippers at her church, according to media reports - but the country was able to bring its best effort to trace and to control the spread.



We don't know how many cases are still not identified and became super spreader in our communities. The risk went astronomically high after the blunders being made as discussed above. Besides, there are still many people they aren't paying much attention to the call for a social distancing or they couldn't afford to stay home as they started to starve.

Our responses or activities appear to be at the extent to that of aftermaths of a natural disaster like flood or cyclone. The present situation is something that we haven't experienced in modern time and should be considered as a do or die situation. It's a war of our lifetime to save our existence from the threat coming from an invisible enemy whose behaviour is still not quite understood except that we know that it is extremely contagious. We cannot afford to take discrete efforts or wait for the worse to happen when millions of lives are at stake. Right at this moment, we need to consider:



a. Declaring national emergency and establish a high-powered crisis management team involving strong leaders and experts. A War Room should be set-up to monitor and provide directives and resources throughout the country on a 24hrs basis. The present coordination efforts lack the level confidence we need for a situation at its present scale.



b. Temporarily nationalize the all private medical facilities and bring them under single systems run by a competent authority to provide adequate healthcare access to all citizens at this crucial time. This step isn't unheard of as countries like France, Spain, Australia and other nations have already adopted or considering this option to fight this pandemic. Continued confusion or profiteering in our healthcare system only aid to risk of an impending catastrophe.



c. Setting up clear protocol and priorities with action plans to run and monitor the healthcare system, food and essential supplies and services. We have already observed that patients are deprived of services, at the same time, healthcare service providers have been put at risk due to lack of proper gears or protocols. Only high-level bailout plans will not be adequate.The government declared bailout plan should also consider the essential services and their providers.

d. Adopting adequate testing, rigorous human contact tracing and isolation measures beside the ongoing the lockdown. Adequate availability of testing and tracing can probably overcome super-spreading events. We need to bring the test and trace from to home when and where a case is identified. Strict isolation measures must be in place to prevent any unidentified case continuing to spread unknowingly or someone just being careless.



e. Fully deploying the well-trained defence personnel throughout the country to help enforcing our citizens to maintain the social distancing and help fixing the supply chain and maintain essential services. As the most organized force, their skills and training should be fully utilized to save the nation in this dire situation.



f. Using all hotels, community centres, rest houses, schools as isolation/ quarantine centres until we return to a normalized state. All such facilities should be brought under the crisis management team leading the fight against the corona virus. In a highly dense country like Bangladesh, isolation is definitely challenging but if we fail to adopt a proper protocol with the utilization of all resources at our disposal, we might not be able to combat the Covid-19 spread.



Today, we are experiencing the most challenging time of our life. There should be all out efforts. Otherwise, we will not have any hope to win against the formidable enemy to avoid a catastrophe.



Sabbir Ahmad, PhD, PEng., SMIEEE - a leader in project delivery and engineering

















