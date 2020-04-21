Robi, a2i launch youth platform to fight COVID-19





The ideas can be based on medical solution, technological innovation or social mobilization- anything that will benefit the people of the country in this Corona pandemic situation, according to a press release.

Along with Robi and a2i, UNDP, ICT Division's Startup Bangladesh, Bangladesh Scouts, Bangladesh Brand Forum, iLab, Samakal, Dhaka Tribune, Bangla Tribune and Colours FM radio will be partnering in this initiative.









Unlike typical idea contests, this contest will involve the winning idea contributors to have opportunity to work with a2i and Robi officials to implement his/her idea to make a difference in the fight against Corona virus in the country.

Besides, the winners of the competition will receive certificates and grand prizes. The winners' contribution will also be hailed through various Government channels as well as in the media.

Idea submission process is completely digital. So, the youth do not even have to venture out of their homes to submit their idea. They just need to record a video of their idea (maximum three minutes duration), then post the video in their respective Facebook / YouTube/ Twitter platform with the hashtags: #Ideaforgoodness #Rob #a2i.

